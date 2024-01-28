New York man shot in Woodland Park, investigation continues

A New York man was shot early Sunday morning near Browertown Road and Route 46 in Woodland Park, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found the 42-year-old victim from Far Rockaway with a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The man was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. Police were able to locate a potential crime scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Passaic County NJ Nine people evacuated after partial apartment building collapse in Hawthorne

Bergen County: Woman dies after being struck by NJ Transit train near River Edge station

Anyone with more information about the incident can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 973-345-8111.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Woodland Park NJ shooting leaves New York man injured