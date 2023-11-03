York man struck and killed by a vehicle in Lancaster County: police

A 20-year-old man from York died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Borough Police.

Lancaster Online reported the victim has been identified as Brenden Monte. He died from multiple traumatic injuries but the cause has not been determined, the Lancaster County Coroner told the newspaper.

Officers were dispatched around 6:46 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person struck in the 3500 block of Mount Joy Road, according to a police news release. They found the man deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the man was wearing dark clothing and apparently was lying in the eastbound lane when he was struck, the release states. Police say drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

The Lancaster County Northwest Crash Team helped to investigate the crash, the release states.

Anyone with information about the crash can call police at (717) 665-2481.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York, Pa. man struck and killed by vehicle in Lancaster County