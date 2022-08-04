New York man who threatened LGBTQ groups sentenced to 30 months

Associated Press
Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves added another starting pitcher, bolstered their bullpen and bulked up the outfield ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday. After acquiring corner outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers late Monday, general manager Alex Anthopoulos started the day finalizing a deal that brought right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for former Atlanta closer Will Smith. Then, barely beating the clock before the 6 p.m. EST deadline, the Braves landed Los Angels Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and pitching prospect Tucker Davidson.