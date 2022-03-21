York man tracks down wife, fatally shoots another man at Berks shopping center, police say

A York man has been charged with fatally shooting an Allentown man in a busy shopping center parking lot in Berks County over the weekend, according to Wyomissing Police.

Police say Nehemias Santiago Montes, 38, killed 34-year-old Alexi Omar Rodriguez Serra of Allentown around 4 p.m. Saturday in a domestic-related incident. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Montes' wife, Jessica M. Cruz-Rodriguez, 30, of York, suffered head injuries as she tried to escape during the shooting. She remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital, Police Chief John G. Phillips said.

Police say Montes tracked Cruz-Rodriguez from York to the shopping center after hiding an Apple watch in the rear of her vehicle. He found his wife's vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center and waited for an hour, the affidavit states. Then he saw a Dodge Durango park next to her vehicle, and he his spotted wife inside.

Montes told police that he became enraged, the affidavit states. He pulled up near the Dodge Durango, got out of his vehicle and fired a handgun at the driver's side door.

Serra, the driver of the SUV, attempted to quickly back out of the parking space and struck another parked vehicle, the affidavit states. Montes stood in front of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the windshield.

The Dodge Durago sped off and struck a tree. Montes noticed that his wife was lying on the ground near where the shooting occurred. He ran to her side and removed a shirt he was wearing to help contol the bleeding from her head wound, the affidavit states.

Montes then got in his vehicle to go back to the Durango, but he saw a police car and gave himself up, the affidavit states.

Multiple callers told police that 10 to 20 shots were fired, the affidavit said.

Witnesses attended to the wife and her injuries, police said.

Montes has been charged with murder in the first and third degrees, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

The investigation remains ongoing, the police chief said. Anyone with information may call the department at (610) 375-6102.

No one else was injured, and police do not believe anyone else was involved, Phillips said.

When individuals have personal issues, they need to find a better way to deal with them, rather than acting out with violence, he said.

"It's a tragic incident," Phillips said.

