New York to mark coronavirus comeback with free concert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alicia Powell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alicia Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York marks its emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with a star-studded free concert in Central Park on Saturday.

"We're reopening New York City to the rest of the world and music will be the catalyst," said record producer Clive Davis, who put together the event with promoters Live Nation.

"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" features a lineup that ranges from classical to rap including Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Patti Smith, Polo G, the New York Philharmonic and Paul Simon.

The concert, backed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is also intended to celebrate the resilience of New York, one of the worst affected U.S. cities at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

"This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame,” De Blasio said when the concert was announced in July.

The concert, expected to attract some 60,000 people, will also be streamed live on cable channel CNN. Proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccination, or a negative test, will be required to attend.

Davis, who was born and raised in New York, said he was honored to be putting on the show.

"It’s a live show (so) you never know what's going to go on. And all you can do is do your best, put the best music. And I know we have great, great artists, great, great music. And I just hope that it fulfills the expectation," he said.

Since the concert was announced, New York, like many other U.S. cities, has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases and has introduced a slew of restrictions aimed at combating the disease.

They include proof of vaccination for people wanting to dine indoors, work out at a gym, or visit museums and movie theaters. All healthcare workers in New York state have been ordered to get the vaccine.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 hospitalized in cluster of Legionnaires' disease in NYC

    The health department is sampling and testing water from all cooling tower systems in the area of the cluster.

  • They’re Stranded in Afghanistan and Even Their Miracle Worker Can't Help

    Wakil Kohsar/GettyThe desperate messages started flooding Joshua Goldstein’s inbox at 4 a.m. early Sunday morning.Goldstein, an immigration lawyer based in Los Angeles who handles visa delay cases, earned a reputation in the Afghan American community over the years as an attorney who could get things done and prod the sluggish immigration bureaucracy into action. Now, with the Taliban in control of Kabul and escape from the country in doubt, they looked to him for help.“I went to the airport,” o

  • The FDA's inexcusable foot-dragging on child vaccination

    The new school year is fertile ground for the Delta variant to spread

  • Exclusive: Facebook selects local journalists paid in $5 million newsletter recruitment push

    Facebook Inc has chosen 25 local independent journalists to be paid out of a $5 million pot to write for its newsletter site Bulletin through multiyear deals, the company told Reuters on Thursday. Facebook launched Bulletin in June as a standalone newsletter subscription service with free and paid articles and podcasts. It is the social media giant's attempt to compete in the booming email newsletter trend led by companies like Substack.

  • Singapore gets sweet pandemic distraction as Museum of Ice Cream opens

    America's Museum of Ice Cream launched its first international outlet in Singapore on Thursday, providing some sweet distraction from the coronavirus after curbs put a halt to many entertainment activities across the city state. Visitors were required to book in advance to prevent crowding and many were excited about the interactive exhibits - free-flow ice cream and children's ball pool filled with plastic multi-coloured ice cream sprinkles. "We had a lot of fun in the bouncy castle, we were wearing our masks, but bouncing off the calories," said health coach Trudy Sweeney, while biting into a red bean potong ice cream, one of the Singapore edition's local offerings.

  • EV scooter startup Bird posts lower loss amid rapid expansion

    Bird Rides electric scooter rental company on Thursday reported a narrower second-quarter loss, with revenue soaring to above pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 restrictions eased in major markets. These are the last quarterly results the Los Angeles-based e-mobility provider will release before it goes public via a merger with blank-check company Switchback II Corp in a deal that would value Bird at $2.3 billion. Founded in 2017, Bird has expanded rapidly to operate in more than 300 cities worldwide.

  • England wheat area rises by 28% on last year -ministry

    The wheat area in England for this year's harvest rose 28% from 2020 to 1.62 million hectares, Britain's farm ministry said on Thursday issuing provisional results of its June survey. The estimate was broadly in line with a survey issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board last month which saw a 26% rise in Britain's wheat area. "With better weather conditions in the latter part of 2020 than 2019, enabling growers to plant their crops in the winter, we are seeing a return to more expected levels in the areas of cereal crops in England," the ministry said.

  • Capitol Police investigating bomb threat near U.S. Library of Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat on Thursday near the Library of Congress, which is across from the Capitol, as nearby buildings were evacuated and support vehicles rushed to the area. "This is an active bomb threat investigation," the Capitol Police said on Twitter. Officials are investigating man in a vehicle outside the Library of Congress with possible explosives, a U.S. law enforcement source said.

  • Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol

    Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," and that it was an “active bomb threat investigation.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

  • Here's A List Of 22 Celebrities — Half Of Whom Smell Like Expensive Cologne And Half Of Whom Smell, Ahem, "Au Naturel"

    I can't believe Sophie Turner and Machine Gun Kelly shop the same scents...View Entire Post ›

  • Russia’s Battle Against Inflation Erodes Its Wheat Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s worsening crop prospects and President Vladimir Putin’s bid to keep a lid on inflation are derailing exports to one of the country’s most important wheat markets. The nation’s wheat has become less competitive as the government introduced export taxes after Putin bemoaned surging local food costs, while poor weather has hurt crops. That’s seen Russian supplies account for just a fifth of tender purchases by top importer Egypt this season, the lowest level in at least seve

  • Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

    When Sigal Chattah goes to federal court to challenge a school mask mandate issued by the governor of Nevada, she'll likely be required to wear the very thing she's arguing against: a mask. Just as in-person hearings and trials resumed at courthouses around the country, a surge of coronavirus cases sparked by the delta variant has prompted some federal courts to impose new restrictions and requirements for mask-wearing and vaccinations. “The whole situation is very ironic,” said Chattah, a Republican candidate for state attorney general who is representing two parents in a lawsuit that charges a mask mandate ordered by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is unconstitutional.

  • Jeff Bezos Purchases a Fifth Unit In a Historic New York City Building

    He also owns property in California, Texas, Washington, DC, and Washington state

  • 'She didn't age at all': Avril Lavigne heats up Instagram in sizzling bikini photos

    "I'm not used to seeing this side of her."

  • Julianne Hough, 33, Does A Flip Into The Ocean And Flaunts Her Juicy Booty

    "Bottoms up ⚓️"

  • Kourtney Kardashian Wore a String Bikini by Kylie Jenner's BFF and It's Still Available

    Guess I'm buying this, lol ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • Kate Beckinsale, 48, Is Queen Of The Funny Thirst Trap—And Has The Abs To Prove It

    Sometimes her pets are in on the joke.

  • Meagan Good, 40, is aging backward in colorful bikini: ‘Black don’t crack’

    The 40-year-old actress is aging gracefully.

  • Britney Spears bares all on Instagram: Her most moving posts amid conservatorship battle

    Prior to Britney Spears' bombshell statement in a June hearing, she rarely spoke about her life on social media. Now, she has become more vocal there.

  • I tried Martha Stewart's tricks for making the best baked potato ever, and it's so good I'd eat it plain

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making fluffy, delicious baked potatoes. The great trick involves long cook times and smashing it on the counter.