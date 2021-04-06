New York, Maryland open vaccines for anyone over 16 as variants continue to spread. Latest COVID-19 updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elinor Aspegren and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York and Maryland will open vaccine eligibility to those who are 16 years or older on Tuesday, the day after 12 states did the same as the country continues in its race against more mutated forms of coronavirus spreading.

The two states will join a dozen others that opened up vaccinations to all over 16: Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Michigan, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The increased availability of vaccines comes as variants of COVID-19 continue to surge with more than 16,000 cases reported across the country.

Federally run vaccinations centers continue to pop up, with three more announced Monday by the White House. The sites, in South Carolina, Colorado and Minnesota, bring the total number of vaccination sites to 28.

But experts have cautioned about a potential fourth wave of the disease in the aftermath of spring break as students returned home.

Also in the news:

► The United Nations says the U.N.-backed program to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people has delivered more than 36 million doses to 86 poor and developing countries to date.

►A top U.S. public health official says young people are driving the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the increasing rate of vaccination in older Americans is preventing the most serious cases among seniors.

► The Nationals will begin their season Tuesday by hosting the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball postponed Monday's opener of the teams' three-game series because of a coronavirus outbreak that involves 11 of Washington's players.

► The British government says all adults and children will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks as the U.K. emerges from lockdown.

► Vice President Kamala Harris promised a popular vaccination site in her home state of California will remain open. The Oakland Coliseum was scheduled to stop administering vaccinations on Sunday after an eight-week contract with FEMA but Harris told the San Francisco Chronicle the site would remain open.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 30.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 555,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 131.7 million cases and 2.8 million deaths. At least 207 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 167 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: People across the country also spoke with USA TODAY about their emotions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are their stories.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

LPN Shannon Gordon, left, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Rachel Sisemore, 21, on Monday at Saint Leo University, which is serving as host for the Florida Department of Health&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine distribution for East Pasco County.
LPN Shannon Gordon, left, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Rachel Sisemore, 21, on Monday at Saint Leo University, which is serving as host for the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine distribution for East Pasco County.

Walgreens to switch second dose of Pfizer vaccine to CDC's recommended timing

Walgreens has been administering the second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine a week after federal guidelines say it is ideally delivered, but the chain will change its policy to come into line with the government's recommendations.

While the extra time is not feared to be a problem, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the drugstore chain to follow its guidelines, the New York Times reported Monday.

Until now, Walgreens had been administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks after the first, the company confirmed Monday to USA TODAY. Federal guidance is three weeks.

"We have been automatically scheduling patients’ second doses to occur a minimum of 28 days following their first dose to ensure that no dose is administered earlier than the authorized intervals and patients are able to complete the series vaccination," Walgreens spokesperson Rebekah Pajak said in an email.

The company is improving its scheduling system to allow people beginning this week to set their second dose appointment at the three-week timeframe, Pajak said.

– Nathan Bomey

California, after seeing winter surge, now has lowest COVID rate in country

California now has the lowest coronavirus infection rate in the country — months after the state saw a winter surge that made it the epicenter of the pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged on Twitter about the low infection rate. The Golden State is the only in the country with a rate under 2%, according to data released by Health and Human Services for the last week in March. The state saw a 1.7% positivity rate.

Los Angeles County, similarly, has seen drastic drops in the number of COVID cases after the area — the most populous county in the entire country — became overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases over the winter.

At the start of the pandemic, California was applauded for its quick actions to curb the spread of the virus but the strict measures quickly became unpopular. The frustration grew over the winter when the state saw a sudden surge in cases. At one point, the state had a nearly 20% positivity rate. The grievances led to more supporters of recall effort against the governor.

1.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the state and more than 23,000 people have died.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: New York, Maryland open vaccines for 16+ as variants spread

Recommended Stories

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin breaks with Biden on corporate tax rate increase

    White House says they are 'unfazed' by Democrat's threat; FOX News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy reports

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Vetoes Anti-Trans Teen Health-Care Bill

    Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesAsa Hutchinson, Arkansas’ Republican governor, has vetoed a bill that would have criminalized affirming health care for trans youth, calling it an example of “vast government overreach.” The state's majority Republican Senate had voted in favor of HB 1570 last week, 28 votes to 7—making it the first bill to pass in the U.S. outlawing health care access and treatment for trans teenagers. The Arkansas General Assembly can vote to overturn Hutchinson’s veto.If passed, the bill would prevent young trans people from accessing health care and insurance coverage for gender-affirming care and would have outlawed gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to trans minors. It would also have made it a felony for healthcare professionals to perform certain gender transition procedures on people under 18. LGBTQ organizations and civil rights campaigners, as well as leading healthcare bodies, opposed the bill.These States Could Outlaw Transgender Teens’ Access to Health Care and SportsAt a press conference Monday, Hutchinson explained his veto. “I was told this week the nation is looking to Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the general assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America. I don’t shy away from the battle when it is necessary and defensible. But the most recent action of the general assembly, while well intended, is off course. And I must veto House Bill 1570.”Hutchinson continued: “House Bill 1570 would put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care overriding parents, patients, and healthcare experts. While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue. This would be, and is, a vast government overreach.”Hutchinson’s veto is somewhat surprising given that he signed Senate Bill 354 into law on March 25, preventing trans girls and women from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity. Hutchinson also recently signed a law allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections. Opponents of the law believe it will be used to turn away LGBTQ patients. There are presently over 170 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures, many focused on trans teens’ access to playing sports and receiving necessary medical care. Tennessee and Mississippi have already passed laws against trans girls’ participation in youth sports, while Gov. Kristi Noem has signed executive orders to do the same in South Dakota, after the state legislature did not ultimately pass a bill to do the same. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Johnson & Johnson will take control of plant that spoiled COVID-19 vaccine doses

    At the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, Johnson & Johnson will take charge of the Baltimore contract plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, senior federal health officials told The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson confirmed the news Saturday night. The doses were spoiled because of a mistake at a facility run by Emergent BioSolution, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit one that has yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Workers at the plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients of the two shots, delaying future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though reportedly not enough to force Johnson & Johnson to modify its goal of delivering 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May. The error was caught and none of the contaminated doses made it out of the plant, but the Biden administration isn't taking any more chances — production of the AstraZeneca vaccine will move to an alternative site, the company said in a statement. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemDog stops traffic to get help for her owner during medical emergency

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

    Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

  • A former Gaetz adviser said sex-trafficking allegations are 'baseless' but gave no evidence and said he hasn't spoken to the congressman in months

    "I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations," Nathaniel Nelson said.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for 2 decades

    With two more terms as president, Putin would surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly transferred to medical facility after falling ill in prison

    Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny had received a COVID-19 test but has not reported whether he contracted the disease.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Biden boosted by Senate rules as GOP bucks infrastructure

    With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose the costly American Jobs Plan, saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it. On Monday, Biden received a boost from an unexpected source.