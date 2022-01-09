New York Mayor Eric Adams stresses need to keep schools open as Omicron spreads

Reuters

A former model accusing Leon Black of rape asked a U.S. judge on Friday to dismiss the billionaire investor's defamation and racketeering conspiracy lawsuit against her and her law firm, as she pursues a separate lawsuit over the rape claim. In a Manhattan federal court filing, Guzel Ganieva accused the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief executive of trying to drive a "wedge" between her and Wigdor LLP by suing, four months after she sued him in a New York state court. Black had accused Ganieva and the law firm of engaging in a "criminal enterprise" where they employed an unnamed financing source and public relations representatives to extort him and destroy his reputation.