New York mayor sees high school classrooms reopening in current academic year

  • FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Public School 159 is seen in the Queens borough of New York City
  • FILE PHOTO: Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza tour New Bridges Elementary School ahead of schools reopening
1 / 2

New York mayor sees high school classrooms reopening in current academic year

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Public School 159 is seen in the Queens borough of New York City
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday expressed optimism that high school students in the country's largest school system could return to their classrooms before the end of the current academic year.

With the city's middle schools set to resume five-day-a-week in-class instruction on Thursday as the system strives to carve out a safe-learning strategy in the COVID-19 era, de Blasio said high school students would not be far behind.

"It’s something I absolutely want to do in this school year we're in right now," the mayor said at a press briefing.

The school system, with 1.1 million students and 1,800 buildings, began the academic year offering a blended learning set-up in which students rotated between in-class and remote instruction.

But as the city's rate of coronavirus infection climbed in the fall, classrooms were shut down in November. Since then, the city has resumed in-person instruction for elementary school students, and middle school students, who are in grades six through eight, are due back on Thursday.

Across the country, school re-openings have been a hot topic, with officials, teachers, parents and health professionals debating how to safely bring millions of students back to classrooms in the pandemic after 11 months of remote learning.

De Blasio said he hoped to announce high school re-openings in the next few weeks.

"High school comes with some additional complications, but I'm very hopeful we'll get it done," he said.

The mayor touted the city's school re-opening strategy as a national model, noting that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control "borrowed heavily from the New York City approach" when it issued its guidelines.

At schools with in-class learning, the city requires weekly virus testing, masks, distancing, hand-washing, ventilated spaces and contract tracing -- all components of the CDC guidelines, de Blasio said.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely)

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook says it will pay $1B over 3 years to news industry

    Facebook, following in Google's footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to "support the news industry” over the next three years. The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organizations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news. Google said in October that it would pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

    All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted. Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

  • Romney Hits Becerra on Partial-Birth Abortion: ‘Sounds Like We’re Not Going to Reach Common Ground’

    During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) criticized President Biden’s nominee for health secretary, California attorney general Xavier Becerra, over the latter’s refusal to ban partial-birth abortions. Becerra, a former representative in Congress, voted against a ban on partial-birth abortions in 2000 that ultimately passed the House. Republicans have remained wary of Becerra’s record of support for abortion. .@SenatorRomney: "You voted against a ban on partial birth abortion. Why?" Becerra: "I understand that people have different deeply held beliefs on this issue….We may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground." pic.twitter.com/kGgGv33xCo — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 23, 2021 While “mainstream Republicans and mainstream Democrats disagree” on abortion, “most people agree that partial-birth abortion is awful,” Romney said at Becerra’s confirmation hearing. “You voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?” Becerra responded, “When I come to these issues, I understand that we may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground on these issues.” “I think we can reach common ground on many issues,” Romney said, “but on partial-birth abortion it sounds like we’re not going to reach common ground there.” Additionally, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) asked Becerra during the hearing whether the nominee would commit to not funding abortions with taxpayer money. SEN BRAUN: "Will you commit to not using taxpayer money to fund abortions and abortion providers?" BECERRA: "We will follow the law when it comes to the use of federal resources. There I can make that commitment that we will follow the law." pic.twitter.com/iHhX06sgTT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2021 “We will follow the law when it comes to the use of federal resources,” Becerra said. “There I can make that commitment that we will follow the law.” “Not really the particular answer I was looking for,” Braun commented. It is unclear if Becerra will receive enough support to be confirmed as health secretary. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who has voted with Republicans on a number of issues, is undecided on whether to support Becerra’s confirmation.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series, which ended the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Ukraine says Russian hackers attack web-based state document system

    Ukraine accused an unnamed group of Russian hackers on Wednesday of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a web-based system on which government documents are circulated, but did not say whether any damage was caused. Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, which Russia denies. The aim of the attack was to contaminate information resources on the System of Electronic Interaction of Executive Bodies, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said in a statement.

  • After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it will go after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

    Asked whether the company would sue Fox News after Mike Lindell, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the voting-machine company was "not ruling anyone out."

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”

  • Too early to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Hungary PM Orban says

    Hungary cannot yet ease its partial coronavirus lockdown as a third wave of infections has boosted new cases and only a small section of the population has received a vaccine so far, the prime minister said. Hungary became the first European Union country on Wednesday to start inoculating people with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, following a similar move with Russia's Sputnik V shot, which have not been granted regulatory approval in the EU. "This is an important day as we begin inoculations with the Chinese vaccines," Orban said in a video on his Facebook page.

  • Forget Giuliani and the impeachment crew. This is how a real Trump defense would look.

    'What you need to know is that my client believes he won Georgia, the Electoral College and the presidency. As crazy as that sounds, he believes it.'

  • 'Dracula' actor Claes Bang was given a bronze cast of his teeth saying 'fangs for the memories'

    Bang said he is "in the dark" as to whether season 2 of "Dracula" is happening or not, but that he would "love" to do it.

  • 'Matilda' star Mara Wilson pens essay slamming treatment of child stars, Britney Spears

    Mara Wilson details the perils of child stardom and draws a line between her experiences with those of Britney Spears.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney clash over support for Trump at a press conference

    "I don't believe [Trump] should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

  • U.S. Postal Service on 'death spiral' without urgent reform: chief

    U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers that U.S. mail system is losing $10 billion a year and urgently needs reform and legislative relief from Congress. "I would suggest that we are on a death spiral," DeJoy told the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform committee at a hearing Wednesday, who did not rule out changing first-class deliver standards or other significant changes. DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays.