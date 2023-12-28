New York mayor sets strict limits on when migrant buses can arrive in NYC

New York City will only allow buses of asylum seekers to arrive between 8:30 a.m. and noon on weekdays going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday, instituting the restrictions in concert with Denver and Chicago, which created broader windows for bus arrivals.

Adams said New York City’s policy, implemented through executive order, is intended to create a more orderly process for asylum seekers to arrive in the city as the migrant crisis stretches the shelter system beyond its limit.

Denver and Chicago will have weekday windows for migrant bus arrivals that will roughly span business hours, the mayors of those cities said in a news conference with Adams on Wednesday. Denver’s daily window is to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and Chicago’s is to span from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, the mayors said.

Adams said New York’s policy would not punish migrants who are bused to the city. The city plans to enforce the 3½-hour arrival window through fines and lawsuits, and potentially by impounding buses, Adams said.

“This is not stopping people from coming, but about ensuring the safety of migrants and making sure they can arrive in a coordinated and orderly way,” Adams said. “We know the importance of this moment. We are working together.”

In New York, buses will be required to provide 32 hours’ notice before arriving in the city with migrants, according to Adams’ office, and will only be allowed to arrive at city-approved locations. The executive order takes effect immediately, according to its text.

Adams said New York City has reached a “breaking point” in the asylum-seeker crisis, pointing to deep cuts in the city’s budget that his administration has tied to the challenge.

“It’s not much different here in Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago. “The public good is already stressed.”

Chicago, America’s third-largest city, is providing care to about 15,000 migrants, Johnson said.

The New York and Chicago migrant crises have followed similar paths, with the two Democratic-led cities struggling to house the masses of migrants, and both mayors sometimes quarreling with their states’ respective Democratic governors over resource allocation.

Adams, Johnson and Denver’s Mayor Mike Johnston — all Democrats — joined in calling for more federal support and ridiculing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for shipping buses from his state filled with migrants.

More than 161,000 migrants have arrived in New York since spring 2022, according to an official tally. Many asylum seekers, fleeing political and economic upheaval in South America, have traveled to New York or other northern cities without being bused by Texas.

But Abbott’s office said this month that Texas has bused more than 25,000 migrants to the city since summer 2022.

And the border state appears to be stepping up its efforts. Last week, 14 buses with asylum seekers arrived in New York in a single night, according to Adams’ office. More than 14,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the last month, said the mayor’s office.

“We cannot continue to do the federal government’s job,” said Adams, who has regularly called for more support from Congress and the Biden administration.

He said the challenge facing northern cities has been exacerbated by Abbott’s “cruel, inhumane politics.” Abbott’s office did not immediately reply to request for comment for this story.

Johnson insisted that Chicago, which has historically embraced broadly welcoming policies for migrants, is not aiming to keep asylum seekers out.

“This is an international crisis of global population shift,” Johnson said. “What we simply have articulated is this: If you’re sending buses to Chicago, there has to be coordination.”