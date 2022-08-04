New York McDonald’s Employee On Life Support Following Shooting Over Cold French Fries

After shooting a McDonald’s team member over cold fries, a 20-year-old man and his girlfriend are in custody.

According to the NY Post, Michael Morgan was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on Monday night and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Camellia Dunlap, 18, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old unnamed McDonald’s worker was shot during the altercation with the alleged Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore. Fulmore was FaceTiming her son during the argument, resulting in Morgan coming to the restaurant and confronting the employee.

“The mom complained that her fries were cold,” the police source said. “The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside.”

Morgan allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the worker. Police said the victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

According to authorities, the McDonald’s employee who was shot in the neck is currently being kept alive by a machine. A Brooklyn judge ordered his alleged attacker jailed without bail on Thursday, the NY Post reports.

“Your Honor, the people anticipate a homicide charge on this case given the victim is currently on life support. The victim has been transported to Brookdale Hospital and has been brain-dead,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina told Judge Inga O’Neale during Morgan’s arraignment on attempted murder charges. “The family now has to make the difficult decision [to take him off life support].”

Mom of man in custody for McDonald's fries shooting details what led to incident, reveals son's chilling words

On Monday Fulmore told The Post that she spoke to her son and when she asked him about the incident, he said he did what he had to do.

“My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do,” Fulmore said. “and the [victim] came after him, and whatever happened, happened.”

Fulmore, 40, said the incident happened after she ordered McDonald’s through her mobile app and went to the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant to pick up her food, which included fries.

“The fries were cold,” Fulmore said. “I asked the girl to change the french fries because the fries were cold. She went to the French fry machine for maybe 10 seconds and brought back fries, so I thought they was new fries, so I had left. So I taste the fries, and after I got to the third one, it was a cold fry still. So I went back to take the food back.”

Fulmore said she then approached the same female team member and asked her why she would give her the same fries as before. She alleges the team member and others started to laugh about the situation.

“I was like, ‘What’s funny? I paid for food, and I should get what I asked for.’ They laughed at me,” Fulmore said. “One of them was like, ‘All of this over fries?’ So now I’m arguing with them back and forth.”

The mother of three then recalls when she had her encounter with the team member, who was later shot.

“The boy where they cook the food at was like, ‘You got all this food in your teeth,'” Fulmore recalled. “So I said, ‘You wanna take it out? You’re saying I got all this food in my teeth; you wanna take it out?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fulmore explains that the argument continued until she got on the phone with Morgan, explaining what was happening before he told his mother he was on his way.

“He was like, ‘I’m coming in.’ So he came in. He heard them saying stuff to me, so he was like, ‘You all gotta back off my mother,'” Fulmore said. “My son said, ‘Come outside’ to the boy in the back.”

At that point, Fulmore said she told her son to leave because she didn’t want him to get into trouble.

“So I’m thinking my son was gone,” she said. “I’m thinking it was over because my son left the store.”

Fulmore alleges that 15 minutes later, the team member asked her, “Where your son at?” She told him her son had left.

She told the publication that he went out looking for her son and eventually heard a gunshot outside the restaurant. She saw the young man on the ground and her son running away from the scene. She said she called 911 and waited at the scene.

According to law enforcement sources, there is no indication the victim was carrying a weapon when he was shot.

Morgan has been previously arrested several times, including for grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service in 2018.