New York men arrested after gunpoint Oakland home invasion, assault

Mar. 22—OAKLAND — An Oakland woman and her father were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday at an Oakland residence by two suspects who were apprehended a short time later when deputies located them near Walmart, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported in the incident that began when the armed suspects entered the woman's Mitchell Drive home, pointed a gun at her and demanded money, police said. She was then reportedly bound at the hands and feet with duct tape.

The victim's father then arrived at the residence and was assaulted before he was bound at the hands and feet with duct tape that was also used to cover his mouth, according to the sheriff's office.

Police took Wang Zhen Yan, 39, and Yang Ding, 35, both of Brooklyn, New York, into custody on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony and related charges.

Money, a cellphone and other items were allegedly stolen by the suspects, who reportedly threatened to kill both victims before they fled the residence, police said.

Authorities said they determined the suspects were last seen traveling on foot in the direction of the Oakland Walmart.

It was at that location were police located the men, one of whom fled. Some stolen were recovered when they were arrested.

Yan and Ding remained jailed Wednesday without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center awaiting their next court appearance.

Assistance in the investigation was provided by Maryland State Police, including its aviation division, Natural Resources Police and the Preston County (W.Va.) Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit.