New York metropolitan region's transit agencies step up security after Brooklyn shooting

The region's vast and interconnected network of transit agencies is on high alert after a gunman, who remains on the loose, opened fire in a Brooklyn subway during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

New York and New Jersey's multiple local, state and federal agencies, which overlap to oversee, secure and operate the region's buses, subways and trains, were coordinating Tuesday to share information about the incident, which left 29 people injured.

Jim Smith, spokesman, at NJ Transit, said the agency is in communication with peer agencies.

"New Jersey Transit Police are aware of the incident in Brooklyn and continues to coordinate intelligence efforts with federal, state and regional law enforcement partners to secure New Jersey’s mass transit system," Smith said. "We encourage our customers to remain aware of their surroundings and to be the eyes and ears for law enforcement – If you see something, say something."

Smith said customers with tips should call 1-888-TIPS-NJT or send a text to NJTPD (65873).

The gas-mask-wearing attacker set off a smoke canister before his attack. At least 10 people were shot and at least 19 others were taken to local hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds. Sewell said none of the injuries are life threatening.

The shooter, whom Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described as a Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction vest and a gray sweatshirt, fled the Brooklyn platform in the panic, leaving behind a subway car filled with screaming commuters and bleeding victims, authorities said.

Police have not released the suspect's name, nor a motive. But they are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates in connection to the attack, law enforcement officials said.

This afternoon, the Port Authority tweeted to its customers that it was upping its police presence.

"Immediately following today's incident, the Port Authority elevated its security posture at all facilities including a sharp increase in specialized tactical resources, counterterrorism teams, and K9 patrol units," the tweet said. "Police and security presence will remain elevated based on the current threat level, and the general public should expect to see a heightened security presence at Port Authority facilities."

USA Today contributed to this story.

