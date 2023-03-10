York Minster solar panels plan approved by council

The project forms part of the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan and is one of "a number of sustainability projects" at the cathedral, officials said

Solar panels are to be fitted to the roof of York Minster in a bid to tackle rising energy bills.

Plans to install 199 solar panels on the roof of the South Quire Aisle were approved by City of York Council and the Cathedrals Fabric Commission.

The project is part of plans for York Minster to become carbon net zero.

The panels are expected to generate 75,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of power a year, to provide energy during the day and for evening services.

A panel would also be installed inside the Minster to display the amount of energy the solar panels have produced and the level of carbon emissions saved, a Minster spokesperson said.

The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said: "The Church of England has pledged to be net zero by 2030 and we are proud to be playing a significant role in helping to achieve this vision.

"We are incredibly pleased that City of York Council has recognised the importance of this intervention not just for the Minster, but for the wider city."

The Dean said the Minster had consulted key stakeholders such as Historic England and the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England to ensure the panels were "sensitive to the area's historic architecture".

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, said the "exceptional architectural and cultural value" of the Minster underpinned the international reputation of York as a city.

Mr McCallion said that was why the Minster was "so committed to delivering important decarbonisation projects such as this one, in turn setting a leading example for other heritage institutions to follow".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk