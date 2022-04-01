New York to miss budget deadline as hot button issues slow negotiations

New York will not have a finished budget before the deadline of April 1, as lawmakers struggle to find compromise on policy issues like bail reform.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Thursday that the state will have “a timely budget,” and that they’re “making progress” as they work through a number of items, such as bail reform and a deal to build a new Bills stadium, that were not included in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s original budget presentation in January.

“It’s not one sticking point — there’s a lot of issues,” Stewart-Cousins said. “We’re close on a lot of the issues. Is everything locked down? No. But we’re close.”

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday that budget negotiations were ongoing; “We are making progress and continuing to discuss the budget with our members,” the statement read.

Both chambers of the Legislature adjourned Thursday, and aren't scheduled to be back until Monday.

Though the $216.3 billion budget deadline is technically Thursday at midnight, a deal needs to be passed by 4 p.m. Monday to avoid payroll issues for state employees, according to the New York Comptroller’s Office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is in the unusual position of working with a state surplus, thanks to federal COVID-related aid and high tax revenues. But she’s also wading through a number of high-profile policy quagmires that have overshadowed the budget process.

"This is a critical time in New York's economic recovery, and I am committed to ensuring that our state budget reflects New Yorkers' priorities and tackles the top issues we are facing," Hochul said Thursday, when it was clear the budget wasn't going to meet deadline.

"New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward," she added.

Hochul’s negotiation of the 2022-2023 budget — her first since taking over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — comes as she's ramped up her campaign for governor. She'll seek election to a full term in November after taking office last August following Cuomo's resignation amid sexual harassment allegations.

The budget plan Hochul mapped out in January proposed heavy investments in rebuilding the education and health care systems, but sidelined bail reform, wage increases for home care workers and relief for tenants and excluded workers.

Amid higher crime rates plaguing New York’s cities and a looming home-care crisis, advocates and lawmakers have brought some of these back-burner issues to the fore in recent weeks in hopes Hochul would take action.

And in some ways, she has, putting forth a plan that proposed key changes to the bail reform law, passed in 2019. She also solidified a long-awaited deal with the Buffalo Bills this week to build a $1.4 billion stadium and keep the team in Western New York for the next 30 years.

But these measures were introduced late in the budget process, leading to last-minute discussions on their future.

“I wish I could control everything that gets introduced and when it gets introduced – I don’t. When things wind up on our plate, we deal with it,” Stewart-Cousins said Thursday. “We’re responsible for getting a budget that is timely, that balances the interests of the people of New York state and allows for us to continue doing the things that we know are important to make sure New York progresses.”

