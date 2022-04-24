How New York mom’s illicit romance with her handyman ended in a brutal murder

NEW YORK — It was a crime of passion, two years in the making, against a scandalous backdrop of illicit sex and deceit: A Queens mom and the local handyman were on-and-off lovers until their final, fatal meeting in the basement of her Tudor-style home.

For Orsolya Gaal, 51, there was no inkling of the horrors ahead when she headed into Manhattan for a Lincoln Center show with friends on Good Friday. A neighbor had earlier spotted the hockey mom, whose husband was out of town, frolicking behind her Forest Hills home with the family dog on a sunny spring afternoon.

Gaal later left the younger of their two sons inside their house on Juno Street and boarded a train for her night out, excited about seeing one of her favorite composers perform. The Hungarian immigrant traveled home the same way, arriving around 11:20 p.m. and stopping at the Forest Hills Station House gastropub for a nightcap — her favorite, a Moscow mule.

She then made the half-mile walk to her home, arriving around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, as her youngest child slept upstairs inside the quiet residence.

The sands in the hour glass of Gaal’s life were about to run out.

Ten minutes later, at around 12:30 a.m., uninvited guest David Bonola, 44, arrived in the darkness at his longtime lover’s home. He knew his way around from prior amorous visits and odd jobs done around the house over the previous two years, and used a spare house key to slip inside on previous occasions, police said.

Gaal was unpleasantly surprised to see Bonola, 44, the divorced father of two, appear suddenly in the middle of the night. Her husband and their older son were in Oregon on a tour of potential colleges, and the two lovers stood alone before heading down to the basement, officials said.

A note on the family fridge offered a chilling commentary on their failing romance: “GET A NEW HANDYMAN.”

“We went down to the basement to talk, and it turned into an argument,” Bonola explained later to detectives, according to a law enforcement source.

Story continues

The couple’s quarrel escalated quickly into violence, with Bonola ignoring Gaal’s repeated calls to leave before grabbing a steak knife and plunging the blade into the victim over and over and over again, police said.

Gaal’s hands were gashed with defensive injuries from her losing battle for life, with most of her 58 stab wounds inflicted to the neck and upper body, police said.

Bonola stuffed her corpse into a hockey bag belonging to the sleeping boy upstairs.

Four hours elapsed before video collected from the doorbell cameras of neighbors captured the killer dragging the bag with the body down the street, leaving a telltale trail of gore from the home to the spot where Gaal’s body was dumped just outside Forest Park.

Subsequent surveillance video showed Bonola arriving at his home at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, two hours before the victim’s body was discovered by a dog walker in Forest Park.

The gruesome find ignited a full-court law enforcement press as police pieced together the details of the affair and the murder. The duffel bag, authorities later revealed, belonged to the victim’s 13-year-old boy. The teen was initially handcuffed at the family house and led outside as police swarmed the residence on the morning of April 16.

Gaal’s husband, unaware of the carnage back home in Queens, tweeted about his Saturday arrival in Portland, Oregon, with their elder son.

It wasn’t until Wednesday night that police arrested Bonola, whose bandaged hand still bore the wounds of his stabbing spree, authorities said. Bonola claimed the injury came while he was working earlier in the day, but video footage reviewed by detectives showed the cuts occurred before the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect initially remained calm under police questioning, pushing back against the allegations, according to an NYPD source. Once aware of the damning evidence against him, Bonola matter-of-factly “answered every question,” the source added.

Old Facebook posts detailed the accused killer’s flirty online compliments to Gaal, with one describing the murder victim as “the most beautiful woman.”

Federal immigration officials also revealed after his arrest that Bonola, a native of Mexico, was living illegally in the city for the last two decades and faced deportation if cleared of the killing.

———