Spain Deaths Slow; Singapore Quarantines Dorms: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Spain’s deaths from the coronavirus fell for a third day on Sunday. The total number of cases rose to more than 130,000, the second-highest number after the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “very horrendous” phase in the pandemic. Singapore ordered almost 20,000 people living in two housing facilities for foreign workers to stay in their rooms for 14 days after the city-state had its biggest one-day increase in Covid-19 cases.

Key Developments:

Global cases pass 1.2 million; deaths top 65,000: Johns HopkinsU.S. cases exceed 312,000, a quarter of the world totalIran to ease some restrictions even as cases riseIndia bans exports of “game changer” virus drugReligious gatherings move onlineBread lines are forming in Mar-a-Lago’s shadow

Singapore Reports Most Cases in a Day (7:17 a.m. NY)

Singapore had 120 new cases, the most in a day, bringing the total to 1,309. Of the new cases, only four involved patients with recent travel history, officials said at a briefing on Sunday.

Two complexes for foreign workers have been declared “isolation areas” and any individuals residing there will have to stay in their rooms for 14 days to avoid the spread of the virus, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo. The buildings house almost 20,000 people.

Europe Needs Marshall Plan (7:09 a.m. NY)

“Massive investments, a Marshall Plan for Europe” is needed to emerge from the virus crisis, EU commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a column published by Welt am Sonntag. “At the center there should be a strong new EU budget,” accepted by all member states to ensure solidarity and modernization, she said. Funds must be allocated “particularly smart and in a sustainable way.”

Budapest Sees More Cases if Rules Broken (6:30 a.m. NY)

Budapest may see coronavirus cases surge if lockdown rules continue to be broken, Hungary’s chief medical officer said.

The number of infections climbed to 733, with 34 people dead. The figure of 313 registered infections in Budapest could rise fast, Chief Medical Official Cecilia Muller said on Sunday, at the daily information session. Police said some are losing patience with the restrictions, gathering in parks and using the almost empty streets for illegal drag racing.

Spain Deaths Slow for Third Day (5:35 p.m. HK)

Spain saw a decline in the number of new deaths from the coronavirus for the third consecutive day, raising hopes that the worst of the country’s outbreak may be over.

The Health Ministry reported 674 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,418. The number of confirmed cases rose to 130,759, from 124,736 a day earlier. The latest daily death toll is now lower than in the U.K., which reported 708 fatalities on Saturday.

Starmer to Work With Johnson on Virus (5:30 p.m. HK)

The new leader of the U.K. Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said he’ll work “constructively” with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, but wouldn’t be drawn on whether he’d consider joining a potential government of national unity.

“I’m not going to score party political points and I won’t demand the impossible,” Starmer told the BBC on Sunday. He said mistakes have been made in the U.K.’s response to the outbreak but said it’s important to look forward and urged the government to publish its strategy for ultimately ending the lockdown.

U.K. Adviser Sees Peak in 7-10 Days (4:50 p.m. HK)

Imperial College London Professor Neil Ferguson, who advises the government on its response to the pandemic, told the BBC he sees the outbreak in the U.K. peaking in the next 7-10 days. Asked about a potential strategy for ending the nationwide lockdown, he predicted a series of measures including ramping up testing and immunity certificates. Ferguson predicting the death toll in the U.K. would be in the range of 7,000 to just over 20,000. It’s 4,313 as of Saturday.

On the same show, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the U.K. needs 18,000 ventilators, as many as twice the current supply. It will have a further 1,500 by the end of the week, he said.

Iran to Ease Some Restrictions (4:18 p.m. HK)

Iran will ease some social-distancing measures from April 11 and allow “low-risk” business activity to resume, President Hassan Rouhanisaid, even as the country continues to report a rise in coronavirus cases.