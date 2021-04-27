New York mother accused of killing her six-week-old twins

Officers search an apartment after deaths of twins in Queens, New York (NBC New York)

A woman in New York appeared in court on murder charges, accused of killing her two twin babies.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, is accused of murdering twins Dallis Bentley and Dakota Bentley, who were just 46 days old.

She was arrested on Thursday after a phone call between Ms Kilpatrick and a cousin, Keywona Llanos, who reported her to police with concerns.

When officers arrived at the address, one of the infants was found deceased in a crib, “unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the body”, said NYPD chief of housing David Barrere on Thursday.

The other infant was found beneath a sink, “wrapped in a blanket, and also unconscious and unresponsive”, said Mr Barrere.

Police confirmed that a knife was recovered from the scene and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing on Thursday.

According to the court, the 23-year-old was formally charged with the murders on Friday.

The family member who called police with concerns, Ms Llanos, described the incident "a tragedy for the whole family" and said she was "at a loss for words". Yahoo News reported.

Ms Kilpatrick is being held without bail on charges of first and second degree murder, in addition to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is scheduled to appear in Queens Criminal Court to face the charges on 21 May.

A vigil for the twins was held outside the family home on Monday night, police said.