A New York Mother, Allegedly Abducted By Her Ex, Was Shot And Killed When Police Pursued The Suspect

Tatiana David, a New York mother who was allegedly abducted from her home on her 34th birthday, was shot and killed during a shootout between the person suspected of abducting her and police.

According to People, authorities said David was taken from her home in Ithaca, N.Y. on Wednesday morning and forced into a white SUV.

The alleged abductor is identified as David’s ex-boyfriend Michael Davis. The pair shared a 4-year-old child.

Davis allegedly fled when police tried to stop him on Wednesday evening as he was driving into the state of Virginia. Officers chased the driver until he crashed into a wooden area. Police said they exchanged gunfire with Davis until he was wounded. Officers then found David outside the car after she sustained injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are still looking to determine who fired the shot that struck David.

“She was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country [and] did nothing but good in life,” David’s brother Emanuel Espada told WTVR-TV. “She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her.”

Davis remains hospitalized. Charges against him are still pending.

“She was such a bright light and such a beacon of hope,” Espada said about his beloved sister. “Now she has her life taken from her, for what?”