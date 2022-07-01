New York Mother Fatally Shot While Pushing Her Newborn Baby In A Stroller

A 20-year-old mother was fatally shot at point-blank range by a gunman on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

On Wednesday, the woman, whose identity hadn’t been released, was pushing her 3-month-old child in a stroller. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street and discovered the woman unconscious.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The baby was unharmed.

Breaking News: NYPD says a 20 year old woman was shot & killed while pushing a 3 month old baby in a stroller. Suspect on the loose. https://t.co/EwbOaekT7y @NBCNewYork — Natalie Pasquarella (@Natalie4NY) June 30, 2022

A press conference was held after the fatal shooting by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams, Council Member Julie Menin, and others. Menin, representing parts of the Upper East Side, revealed police are investigating the incident as a domestic violence matter. In addition, she said she was outraged and numb over the case.

“As a mother, it’s an outrage. I’m outraged and numb,” Menin said. “Because if it is confirmed to be domestic violence, once again we’re seeing women being attacked and literally killed.”

On scene of horrific shooting of a mother with her baby at 95th and Lexington with @NYCMayor @NYPDPC @MarkLevineNYC @KeithPowersNYC. The mother has died and baby is ok. May involve domestic violence and is being investigated but hasn’t been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/5UX49rHJIu — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) June 30, 2022

During his visit to the crime scene, Mayor Adams reiterated his call for cracking down on gun sales throughout the country.

Story continues

“When a woman is pushing a baby down the block and is shot at point blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families,” Mayor Adams said. “And it doesn’t matter if you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn.”

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight. She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life. More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

According to CNN, investigators learned the child’s age and details about the woman from domestic incident reports on which her name appears. Officials said that the reports list her name, those listed as her former boyfriends, and a second child who wasn’t with her at the time of her death.

The suspect is still at large.