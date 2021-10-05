New York mother and son arrested after allegedly helping in theft of Pelosi's laptop during Capitol riot

New York mother and son arrested after allegedly helping in theft of Pelosi's laptop during Capitol riot
Asher Notheis
·2 min read
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a mother and son on Friday, charging the duo with theft for aiding in the robbery of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, were arrested after allegedly helping a man steal Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6, according to court documents. After the man asked for Mooney-Rondon's gloves or a scarf, she obliged, and the man then used the clothing item to put the laptop into his bag without leaving fingerprints, the son said, according to Associated Press.

TOP DOJ OFFICIAL SAYS DECISION NOT TO PROSECUTE FBI AGENTS WHO LIED IN NASSAR CASE UNDER REVIEW

"So, I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me," Rafael Rondon was quoted saying in the document, adding the man "scared" his mother.

The pair then went to the Senate Gallery, leaving the building when the area became overrun with protesters, the outlet added. Rondon told officials they took the Metro into Washington on Jan. 6 "because I'm not taking my car into the city which, the Capitol building I'm about to break into," the FBI agent's statement alleged.

In late April, an FBI agent searched the home of Paul and Marilyn Hueper in Homer, Alaska, believing them to be the two individuals who helped steal the laptop, the report added. While the two did attend former President Donald Trump's rally preceding the Capitol riot, the couple "never got within 100 yards of the main doors of the Capitol," Paul Hueper said, according to Alaska's News Source.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The FBI posted on Feb. 15 that it was looking for two people in connection to the Jan. 6 riot and posted the photos of the duo on Twitter. The mother and son confirmed they were the people in the photo, the court documents indicated.


The House of Representatives approved a mostly partisan committee to investigate the Capitol riot on June 30. Since then, 658 people have been either charged or arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Insider reported, with former Florida congressional candidate Jeremy Brown's arrest on Friday being among the most recent apprehensions.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

