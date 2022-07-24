New York motorist arrested after fatal crash in Kalispell

Jul. 23—A New York motorist faces a vehicular homicide while under the influence felony charge after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian on U.S. 2 in Kalispell early Saturday morning.

Police arrested Desirea Garrera, 25, after responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue East North about 3 a.m. Officials said in a press release that the motorist fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a mortally wounded pedestrian who later succumbed to their injuries. Officials did not identify the victim.

Police later located the vehicle and turned Garrera over to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Garrera has since been taken to the county jail, officials said.

The fatal collision remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Capt. Ryan Bartholomew of the Kalispell Police Department at 758-7793.

