New York Moves to Become Second Largest Pot Market In U.S.

1 / 2

New York Moves to Become Second Largest Pot Market In U.S.

Keshia Clukey
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New York took the first step Tuesday toward creating the nation’s second-largest market for legal marijuana when the state Senate passed legislation that would impose special pot taxes and allow the licensing of dispensaries.

The measure (S.854A /A.1248A) would allow cannabis storefronts to open as soon as next year, and would let home growers start cultivating their own pot. It would limit the number of licenses for large corporations, and impose sales and excise taxes that are estimated to eventually bring in about $350 million a year.

The legislation would set in motion automatic expungement of records for people with previous convictions for activities that would no longer be criminalized when marijuana is legalized for use by adults 21 and older.

The Senate voted for the measure 40-23. The Assembly is to vote later in the day.

“There were many important aspects of this legislation that needed to be addressed correctly — especially the racial disparities that have plagued our state’s response to marijuana use and distribution as well as ensuring public safety — and I am proud that through strong collaboration, we have reached the finish line,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said in a news release.

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has said he will sign the bill, which he negotiated with lawmakers in a handshake deal last week.

Once New York’s program is fully rolled out, it’s anticipated to generate tens of thousands of jobs and about $4.2 billion in sales, surpassing Washington state and trailing only California, which had about $4.4 billion in sales last year.

‘A Liability’

Several lawmakers in both houses, mainly Republicans, brought up concerns with people under the influence of marijuana driving or going to work and using heavy machinery.

“This legislation will be a liability,” said state Sen. Mario R. Mattera (R). “Our contractors are against this, the building trades are against this.”

Mattera, who voted “no” on the bill, also expressed concern over the dangers of drug use, particularly for youth. He described experiencing this problem in his own family, and called marijuana a “gateway” drug.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

Taxes, Revenue

The legislation includes two kinds of new taxes: a 13% sales tax, with the money raised divided between the state (9%) and localities (4%), plus a distributor excise tax of as much as 3 cents per milligram of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, using a sliding scale based on the type of product and its potency.

Tax revenue would be used to run and oversee the state cannabis program, with the remaining money divided between programs that try to help people rebuild their lives after marijuana possession arrests, as well as their communities. The revenue would also go to education and drug treatment in the state.

Cities, towns, and villages would have until the end of this year to opt out from having dispensaries and pot cafes in their communities.

Delivery, Pot Cafes

Up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate would be legally permitted for personal possession outside of the home. Up to 5 pounds of cannabis will be allowed in a private residence, as long as it’s in a secure location out of the reach of those under age 21, according to the bill.

The proposal allows for the personal cultivation of cannabis, with an adult 21 or older permitted to have up to three mature plants and three immature plants. Per household, the limit would be six of each kind of plant. Home cultivation would become legal in six months for medical marijuana patients and legal for others no later than 18 months after the first shops open, dependent upon state regulations.

The legislation also would expand eligibility for medical marijuana.

The bill would allow pot delivery services, with each licensee able to have the equivalent of up to 25 full-time employees. And it would allow for on-site pot consumption, as long as the cannabis cafes aren’t within 500 feet of a school, or 200 feet from a house of worship.

Social Equity, Licensing

New York lawmakers also baked social and economic equity proposals into the legislation.

A single company wouldn’t be allowed to handle all parts of a recreational transaction — cultivation, processing, distributing, and dispensing — with the exception of micro businesses. A cultivator or processor would be barred from having a direct or indirect financial interest in a retail dispensary.

A state Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management would be required to take small businesses into consideration and prioritize “social and economic equity” applicants from communities disproportionately impacted when marijuana was illegal. Priority for licenses also would go to those who make less than 80% of their county’s median income, and those convicted in the past of a marijuana-related offense.

The bill sets a goal of allocating half of the adult-use licenses to a minority- or woman-owned business, distressed farmers, service-disabled veterans, or “social and economic equity” applicants.

The state would also create business incubator programs for social equity applicants, make low- and zero-interest loans available to them, and would be permitted to waive their licensing fees, according to the bill.

“Passage of this bill will mean not just legalizing marijuana, but investing in education and our communities, and bring to an end decades of disproportionately targeting people of color under state and federal drug laws,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a news release. “Now, this legal industry will create jobs across our state, including for those who have had their lives upended by years of unjust drug laws.”

Medical Dispensaries

Companies that already have a medical license in New York could have a slight advantage over newcomers when the state opens up to recreational use. There are 10, five of which are among the U.S.’s largest multi-state operators; Acreage Holdings, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries.Adult-use cannabis could be sold at only three of a medical operator’s dispensaries, and they could be able to sell their own products at other retail dispensaries. They could also obtain a license to distribute, cultivate, and process cannabis, but they would only be able allowed to distribute their own products, according to the bill.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit-Inspired Retail Traders Open Tip-Trading Bar in Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- In the U.S., retail investors poured into Reddit’s WallstreetBets to get hot stock tips. In Japan, they have opened a bar where investors can thrash out stock punts.The brainchild of Satoshi Uehara, the pseudonym used by a popular investing influencer on Twitter, Stock Pickers was set up in early March after a crowd-funding campaign which took in more than $50,000 -- nearly six times its goal.The bar has been almost full nearly every day since it was opened, said Riki Yamauchi, a finance professional and the bar’s PR manager, even though Stock Pickers was launched when Japan was still in a coronavirus state of emergency. (Bars remained open during the state of emergency but were instructed to close early.)Yamauchi said many younger investors come to meet Uehara, who has attracted a following on Twitter for his advice on how to get started in investing and understand stock valuations. More seasoned traders also come to offer their investing savvy to newbie traders, said Yamauchi of the bar. Stock Pickers is the first-such watering hole in a city whose unusual bars include those staffed with everything from ninjas and robots to penguins.“People’s mentality is changing -- you really have to think about how to structure your wealth,” said Yamauchi, adding that young people have become more receptive toward investing after three decades of zero growth in the country.Like the rest of the world, stuck-home and bored small investors, drawn to easier-to-navigate online-trading platforms, have become a bigger part of the stock market during the Covid-19 pandemic.A surge in Japan’s stocks back near three-decade highs, driven higher by improving earnings, comparatively high shareholder returns and a country relatively unscathed by the pandemic, is also bringing back amateur investors. Many of them were scarred by the collapse of Japan’s stock market after the bursting of the 1980s asset bubble.Stock Pickers’ walls are decorated with books on value investing and how to bet like legendary investor Warren Buffett. Investing paraphernalia and inside jokes are also all over the bar. Nestled in one part of the bar is a cannon intended to symbolize the “bazooka” of central bank asset buying at Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan that has startled investors on more than one occasion. “Don’t fight the NIPPON GINKO (the Bank of Japan),” a sign urges.Investors can try a “Margin Call” -- one of the many original investing-themed drinks. Made with vodka, grenadine and Campari, the cocktail has a biting taste intended to evoke the bitter feeling traders might experience upon getting that unpleasant call from their broker.Or sample a “Lehman Shock,” a heavy-hitting drink named after the local shorthand for the global financial crisis. Among the non-alcoholic options, there’s an “Abenomics” -- perhaps named because it’s less punchy than investors might have hoped -- made with cherry blossom syrup and grapefruit juice.Retail’s BackJapan’s government has spent decades trying to encourage greater retail participation in the country’s stock market. Until the pandemic, despite decades of near-zero returns on bank accounts, Japan’s retail investors had stayed away. Now they make up around 21% of the stock market, up from just 16% before the outbreak. (In the U.S., the individual investor boom during the period has led retail traders to double to around 20% of stock market volumes.)Rakuten Securities, the country’s second-largest online brokerage, saw its accounts surge 25% to 5 million in the last nine months of 2020, with growth most notable in those under 30. Japanese online trading accounts are now growing by double-digit levels for the first time in 13 years, Takayuki Hara, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., wrote in a report, while the customer base is getting younger. “The base of retail investors is broadening,” he wrote.Japan’s retail investors still play it safe, buying blue-chip shares like SoftBank Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. rather than piling into the American day-trader favorites in the past year like video-game retailer GameStop or bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc.Since it opened its doors, Stock Pickers has also become a surprise favorite among the pros: institutional investors.“It’s because of Reddit and GameStop” that more institutions are interested, says Yamauchi. “People really care about what retail is thinking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oscars 2021: The female directors tackling tough truths

    Two international film nominees on the personal trials they faced making their hard-hitting films.

  • City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

    The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the City's political leader said on Tuesday. Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, told BBC radio she was confident that trade would return for the cafes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the usually teeming crowds of office workers. London dominates the world's $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, it is the biggest centre for international banking and the second largest fintech hub in the world after the United States.

  • Oil Prices Fall As Bearish Sentiment Returns

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday as supply fears driven by the Suez Canal blockage faded and the market began to focus on more bearish factors

  • No VW U.S. name change as company says fake release was an April Fool's marketing stunt

    German automaker Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release on Tuesday claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the company said on Tuesday. VW came under criticism on social media for its misleading news release, some commenters recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

  • Gap poised for a post-COVID apparel comeback, sells kids line Janie and Jack

    Gap Inc. (GPS) which is executing a turnaround strategy, is poised for a comeback along with the broader apparel category, according to Wells Fargo and JPMorgan analysts. “As consumers stayed home due to safety precautions and braced for an economic crisis, apparel share loss accelerated in 2020,” wrote Wells Fargo analysts. “In 2021, however, apparel appears well positioned to see an outsized benefit from the recovery dynamic,” Wells Fargo said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, with tech shares under more pressure as Treasury yields rise

    The Dow staged a recovery that drove it to a new closing high, in spite of a portfolio meltdown by a hedge fund.

  • Chewy shares soar as COVID-19 buying drove subscriptions, sales above $2B in Q4

    The online seller of pet supplies saw its first quarter of positive net income.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can view […]

  • Beware The 11 Most Overvalued Stocks Now, Analysts Warn

    Analysts called the Tesla crash and the big tumble in video streamers' stocks. But their warnings are still going unheeded on a number of S&P 500 companies.

  • Seth Rogen clarifies that Emma Watson didn't 'storm off the set' of 'This Is the End'

    Rogen confirmed that Watson didn't feel comfortable with a certain scene but said on Twitter the interview "misrepresents" what really happened.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • USC vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

    USC will try to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament with an upset over Gonzaga. Follow along for live updates, the score and analysis.

  • The ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Southern Poverty Law Center are suing Georgia over its new voting law

    The new law brings changes to several aspects of the election process, and civil rights groups have said it suppresses voters.

  • Elliott: Getting Mike Trout into the postseason would be great for Angels, fantastic for fans

    The Angels can articulate many reasons why they'd like to reach the postseason, and high on the list is getting superstar Mike Trout on that stage.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • Rappers Quavo and Saweetie shown in violent altercation before they broke up

    Saweetie and Quavo, who recently split up, apparently had a physical altercation last year in an elevator, and it was captured on surveillance video.