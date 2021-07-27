New York mugger thwarted in attack as his pants fall down

Stuti Mishra
·2 min read
Police release security video footage from 12 July looking for a robber for attempting failed robbery attempts with falling pants (Screengrab/Video)
Police release security video footage from 12 July looking for a robber for attempting failed robbery attempts with falling pants (Screengrab/Video)

A thief’s attempts to rob a passerby in New York’s Brooklyn failed spectacularly because his pants kept falling down, giving his victim a chance to fight back.

Surveillance footage from a Brooklyn street on 12 July shows a bearded man in shorts and a white T-shirt pulling the passerby – a 25-year-old man who has not been named – down to the ground and snatching his belongings. The passerby in blue jeans is seen trying to fight him off.

During the tussle, the robber’s pants slide down to his knees which the 25-year-old holds on to in order to not let him flee with his belongings. The robber keeps dragging the man on the street, however, he does not let him go.

As the tussle continues, his falling pants give others a chance to intervene and pull him away from the victim.

The 36-second video shows the robber eventually letting the 25-year-old go to pull his pants up. However, he makes one more attempt to snatch his belongings before having to let him go again. Three men can be seen standing near the two, while one attempts to intervene.

According to New York police department, the man then ran off in a different direction after his failed attempts and attempted to flee the scene in a white SUV. NYPD is offering a reward up to $3,500 for any information on the man.

The victim, however, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was treated for injuries on his back, elbow and knee. The injuries are reportedly minor and the victim is in a stable condition.

According to figures released by NYPD in the month of June, robberies increased in the city by 46 per cent in May, compared to the same month last year, while the overall index crimes in New York City rose by 22 per cent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street rises to record

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Tokyo and South Korea advanced while Hong Kong retreated and Shanghai swung between gains and losses. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose to a new record, shrugging off worries about the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Australia's vaccine rollout 'a colossal failure', ex-PM Turnbull says

    Australia's vaccine rollout has been "a colossal failure" because the government failed to buy enough vaccines so its borders are therefore likely to remain closed until at least early 2022, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the BBC. Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said more vaccine supply was not going to ensure New South Wales gets out of a five-week lockdown, but what was needed was an effective, properly enforced lockdown. Turnbull said the Australian government had failed to buy enough vaccines, only securing a plentiful supply of AstraZeneca shots though there was considerable vaccine hesitancy over that vaccine and not enough other shots had been bought.

  • Myanmar floods, coup, complicate growing COVID-19 outbreak

    Heavy weekend downpours across southern states caused flooding in several towns, forcing healthcare workers to move COVID-19 patients to dry areas across drenched streets and alleys. "Hundreds of houses are submerged in water and only their roofs can be seen," Pyae Sone, a social worker in the Kayin State town of Hlaingbwe told Reuters by telephone, adding that the water had begun rising early on Monday. There are so many people who have lost their sense of smell and many who are sick, it's not clear if it's COVID or seasonal flu.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • The Latest: Fiji urges more jabs as COVID deaths rise

    Fiji’s leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Relative to its population of less than 1 million people, Fiji’s outbreak is currently among the worst in the world. Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update.

  • Activist Tong Ying-kit found guilty of terrorism in first Hong Kong security law trial

    Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be charged and tried under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession by three judges Tuesday, per Bloomberg. The 24-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Why it matters: The law passed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party last year carries the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In a departure from the Asian financial hub's common law traditions, Tong was denied a jury trial.Stay on top of the latest ma

  • Cardinal, 9 others on trial at Vatican in money scandals

    A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. Among the defendants is an Italian prelate, Angelo Becciu, a longtime Vatican diplomat whom Pope Francis raised to cardinal’s rank in 2018. After a web of scandals started unraveling during a two-year investigation, Francis gave Becciu the boot last year as chief of the Catholic church’s saint-making office.

  • Hong Kong: First person charged under national security law found guilty

    The 24-year-old had flown a flag with a protest slogan while riding a motorcycle into police officers.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Addison Rae opens up about starting therapy to handle sudden fame

    "Everyone handles it very differently. Some people are super strong and are able to go through a lot. Others have moments of weakness."

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Bank bag full of cash stolen off passenger seat at Houston gas station, HPD said

    In the video, you see a person sneaking up toward the victim's passenger door as the heist happens. Now, police believe a team of robbers did this.

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament

    A gunman was said to have shot and killed a 28-year-old pregnant mom and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Matt Gaetz’s Future Sister-in-Law Says He’s a Gaslighting ‘Creep’

    Daily Beast/TikTokRep. Matt Gaetz’s future sister-in-law appears to have had more than enough of the Florida congressman, posting three TikTok videos in the last two days slamming him as “weird and creepy” and “a literal pedophile.”Roxanne Luckey—the sister of Gaetz’s fiancée, Ginger Luckey—was sharply critical of the congressman and his treatment of young women, saying she “unfortunately was not surprised” to have learned Gaetz was under federal investigation for sex crimes.In one video Monday