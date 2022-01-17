New York murder suspect disguised as food delivery rider shot man in Manhattan building

A murder suspect disguised himself as a food delivery rider and shot a man dead on his doorstep in New York City.

Police have released security video footage of the suspect, who wore a dark jacket with reflective stripes and carried two bags into the Lilian Wald housing unit in the East Village.

The CCTV then caught the suspect leaving the East Village building minutes later holding just one bag before riding off on an e-bike.

NYPD officer responded to a 911 call from the building and found the victim, 30-year-old Davon Venable, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and back.

He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 1/14/22 at approx. 9:57 PM, inside of 691 FDR Dr @NYPD9PCT Manhattan. While posing as a delivery worker the suspect shot and killed the victim in his building. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/mdIOMUTHvK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 17, 2022

Law enforcement insiders said that the victim and his father were at their fourth floor apartment when they heard a knock on the door on Friday night.

The shooter allegedly shouted form outside apartment door, “Did someone order an Uber?” Reported The Villager.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released footage as they appealed to the public for information on the suspected shooter, whose face was covered by a helmet and mask.

“WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 1/14/22 at approx. 9:57 PM, inside of 691 FDR Dr, Manhattan. While posing as a delivery worker the suspect shot and killed the victim in his building. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,50,” stated the NYPD Twitter account.