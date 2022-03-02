New York officially lifts statewide school mask mandate

NextShark

STEM-focused TJHSST, located in Fairfax County, Virginia, is currently ranked as the No. 1 high school and No. 5 among STEM high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The accusations arose after the representation of Asian-identifying students among the newly admitted freshmen class dropped significantly from 73% to 54% in 2020 when admission policies were revised, reported WTOP. Many concerned parents and students, represented by the Pacific Legal Defense Foundation, felt that the new admission policies were anti-Asian and filed a lawsuit against TJHSST in early January for discrimination.