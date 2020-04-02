New York only has enough ventilators for six more days, says Governor Cuomo

New York has confirmed 92,381 cases of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing, while warning that the state only has enough ventilators in its stockpile for six more days.

Cuomo said he did not think the federal government “is in a position to provide ventilators” across the US to the extent that they are going to be needed in the coming days and weeks.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers to wear a homemade face covering when they go outside to prevent the spread of the virus.

“When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” he said.

The mayor said it could be a scarf or a bandanna or anything homemade, but it should not be a surgical mask needed by frontline medical workers.

The move was prompted by a recent study by researchers in Singapore, which became the latest to estimate that somewhere around 10% of new infections may be sparked by people who carry the virus but have not yet suffered its flu-like symptoms.

In response to that study and others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed how it defined the risk of infection for Americans. The mayor of Los Angeles also told everyone in the city to start wearing masks on Wednesday.

US cases of the virus have exceeded 215,000 and the death toll is approaching 5,000.

Cuomo noted the state released 400 ventilators to New York City on Wednesday night and would distribute ventilators based on need in the weeks to come.

The state has 2,200 in its stockpile and Cuomo said 350 people severely afflicted by the virus are coming into hospitals every night needing such breathing assistance.

The state has also seen 2,373 deaths linked to the virus, up from 1,941 yesterday. New York accounts for nearly half of the coronavirus deaths from the entire country.

Global deaths confirmed from coronavirus exceeded 50,000 for the first time on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University, while global cases were approaching 1 million.

Cuomo said the number of people discharged from the hospital is “way up”, marking some rare good news since cases started to surge.

But Cuomo warned the state still needs more hospital beds to prepare for the peak of the crisis. The state is constructing temporary hospitals at places such as the Javits center and Brooklyn cruise terminal to add beds for coronavirus patients.

The governor said he was more concerned about ensuring the state has enough medical professionals and equipment to deal with the peak of the crisis. “Beds we can find,” Cuomo said. “The harder component is the staff and the supplies.”

Cuomo added that it was the “cruelest irony” that the country was now dependent on China for the production of crucial medical equipment.

Patricia Armand, an anesthesia nurse at Montefiore medical center, calls for N95s and other personal protective equipment on Thursday. Photograph: Bebeto Matthews/AP More

The governor implored businesses to pivot to producing medical equipment like gowns. “We will pay a premium,” Cuomo assured business owners.

The retired New York police department commissioner James O’Neill is returning to help the city administration as a senior adviser overseeing distribution of essential medical equipment to hospitals throughout the city of 8.4 million.

“It’s the responsibility of all New Yorkers to do their part,” O’Neill said. “I always felt that way and I continue to feel that way.”

Tens of thousands of retired medical workers have come forward to help New York and extra help is arriving from far and wide, including from the federal government after weeks of a mix of angry and desperate pleas from New York leaders.

“The cavalry keeps coming,” the New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio, said on Thursday as 250 ambulances and 500 EMTs and paramedics arrived from around the country, based on reinforcements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema).

