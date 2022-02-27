New York orders Russia sanctions, invites Ukrainian refugees

New York Governor Kathy Hochul goes to greet supporters during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there.

The governor also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia's invasion, noting at a press conference in Albany that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.

“We have said we’ll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of the Ukraine, to say, ‘We stand with you,’” Hochul said. Federal estimates show that around 140,000 of the more than 1 million people in the U.S. who report Ukrainian ancestry live in New York.

“If you need a place to stay, you want to come over here, we will help you become integrated into our community,” she said, “as we have been open so to so many other refugees in the past, including those from Afghanistan most recently.”

Hochul didn’t immediately get into specifics regarding her state's economic sanctions against Moscow, but pointed out that New York’s economy is larger than that of Russia.

The governor’s executive order means the state “will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities.”

Ukraine filed a case at the United Nations’ highest court accusing Russia of planning genocide.

“We strongly condemn the action of Putin and Russia for this unprovoked attack which is now leading to atrocities against innocent human beings, and that is not tolerable,” Hochul said.

New York's sanctions follow those issued by President Joe Biden last week targeting Russia’s financial system. Biden said the U.S. will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Plans €500M Weapons, Aid Package for Ukraine to Help Repel Russian Invasion

    Leaders of the European Union (EU) will be deciding on a lethal weapons package to assist Ukraine’s defense against an ongoing Russian invasion. EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell announced the European Council is in support of a decision to offer Ukraine lethal assistance on Sunday night during an informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers.

  • Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats from Putin

    From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:UN Security Council votes to convene rare emergency session over UkraineEU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic firstU.S. embassy urges Americans in Russia to consider leaving “immediately”Russian troops have "encircled" Kyiv, mayor saysStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky says Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talksUN ambassador hints at possible war crimes investigation for RussiaPutin orde

  • U.N. General Assembly to meet in rare emergency session on Russian invasion

    It will be only the 11th such session in history.

  • Olympic skier receives medal on appeal 9 days after race

    Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in Beijing, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

  • In photos: Pro-Ukraine rallies erupt around the world

    People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country. Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C. and Putin's backyard in Moscow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Washington, D.C. — People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on Fe

  • BP exiting its 20% stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

    BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airlines; U.S. pressured to do the same

    Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same.

  • Pompeo slams Taylor-Greene for 'playing footsie' with 'anti-Semitic neo-Nazis'

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday for "playing footsie" with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who hosted a conference she attended on Friday. "Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I've defended for decades. Representative Taylor-Greene playing footsie with Nick Fuentes and his splinter movement is shameful," Pompeo tweeted.On Friday,...

  • Russian military convoy traveling toward Kyiv, satellite images show

    Satellite images released Sunday show a large convoy of Russian ground forces in Ivankiv, Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.

  • Russian climate official apologizes for Ukraine invasion: Reports

    The leader of the Russian delegation at an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) conference apologized for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, Agence France-Presse reported.

  • State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

    A president's State of the Union speech is normally crammed with new proposals

  • U.N. Security Council plans vote to call General Assembly meeting on Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Sunday to call for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which would be held on Monday, diplomats said. The vote by the 15-member council is procedural so none of the five permanent council members - Russia, China, France, Britain and the United States - can wield their vetoes. Only 10 such emergency special sessions of the General Assembly have been convened since 1950.

  • Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

    Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same. “We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

  • Australia seeks to join global move to hit Putin with sanctions

    Australia seeks to join others in imposing direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and has extended its punitive financial measures to members of Russia's parliament and more oligarchs, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday. The United States, Canada, European Union and Britain said they would impose sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Like a Punk Couple For Up Avril Lavigne Concert

    On Friday night, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very themed look for the Avril Lavigne concert at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

  • U.N. Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow. The vote by the 15-member council was procedural so Russia could not wield its veto. A resolution convening the General Assembly session was adopted with 11 yes votes.

  • Photos: Russian forces invade Ukraine

    A series of photographs illustrates the destruction of war after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

  • Nordic countries prepare to shut airspace to Russian planes

    (Reuters) -Sweden, Finland and Denmark said they were preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes on Sunday, joining a string of European countries taking this measure after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The moves follow similar closures of airspace of Britain, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania to Russia's aircraft. Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are also closing their airspace to Russian airliners, while Germany said it was preparing to do so.

  • Model Iskra Lawrence says her pregnancy brought up eating disorder issues

    Iskra Lawrence shared that she dealt with issues around control and food as her pregnancy resurfaced past eating disorder tendencies.