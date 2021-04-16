New York Is about to Pay $2.1 Billion to Illegal Aliens

David North
·4 min read

The New York state legislature has recently made two fiscal decisions of note. The first — raising taxes on millionaires — is no surprise. The second, however, is virtually unprecedented: The state will make $2.1 billion in government funding available to illegal aliens, who will be eligible to receive as much $15,600 each.

One should bear in mind that all illegal migrants (a.k.a. undocumented workers) take jobs that citizens and green-card holders should have and, by accepting low wages and bad working conditions, make life miserable for American citizens. In a nation where 10 million citizens are unemployed, one cannot argue that these aliens are needed workers.

The payments offer two different kinds of incentives for illegal migrants to stay in New York or move there from other states: the unexpected additional income and the implicit signal that the state government has no problem with their presence. Specifically, the New York Times reports that there is an apparent agreement among the state’s legislators to include in a huge spending bill provisions that, in effect, will divide the illegal aliens into three groups:

  1. A top group of 92,000 “Excluded Workers” who will be eligible for the $15,600 windfall mentioned above;

  2. A middle group, totaling about 199,000, who will be eligible for $3,200 each; and

  3. A third group of maybe 200,000, who won’t be eligible for any money.

In other words, although all employed or once-employed illegal aliens are equal in most states, in New York some are more equal than others.

The press has not noted the wildly different levels of benefits, or the fact that something like a third of this population will get nothing at all. (The 92,000 and 199,000 estimates are from the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute (FPI), while the 200,000 estimate comes from subtracting 290,000 from 490,000, which is the FPI’s estimate of the entire undocumented-worker population in the state.)

The elite group is to be identified by a negative distinction: They were (appropriately) denied the federal $300/week extra unemployment-insurance benefits offered as part of Congress’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic but can produce some proof of losing their jobs due to the epidemic and have filed at least one income-tax return with a U.S. Treasury-issued Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN), which is given only to people who are not authorized to work.

What happens in the not-uncommon case that an illegal alien has used a Social Security Number (SSN) to file income-tax returns? To put it another way: How does an undocumented worker document to the state that he or she is eligible for the $15,600?

In an awesomely detailed description, Bklyner.com lists at least 30 different public and private documents that can be used in different combinations to prove an alien’s identity, to show that the alien was a resident of the state at the right time, and that the alien has worked in the state and lost a job due to COVID-19. The description is more than 700 words long. One item in the great laundry list of documents is an American passport. How one could have such a document and be an illegal migrant is not explained.

When it comes to the top “excluded workers” group, the legislature has either imposed a heavy decision-making burden on state unemployment-insurance offices or, more likely, it has allowed the state labor commissioner to define “other suitable documents” as broadly as possible, giving the vast majority of applicants benefits at one level or the other. We will see. As for the middle group — those entitled to receive $3,200 — the eligibility rules have apparently not yet been written.

But we should not be discussing these administrative issues at all: The fact is that no government should provide people a monetary incentive for illegal behavior.

New York is the first to provide such an incentive on a massive scale, but California created a similar, much smaller program last year, to which the state contributed $75 million and private charities another $50 million. That program offered $500 payments, doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, to illegal-alien applicants. Maryland also has a small-scale program to expand its earned-income tax credit to those who file with an ITIN rather than an SSN.

The only way that the “Excluded Worker” program might make sense is if New York added one more requirement: that the checks only be presented to the alien as he or she lands at an airport after being deported home, and after signing a document promising not to seek to reenter the U.S. for the next ten years.

As it stands now, New York is set to waste a massive amount of money encouraging more prospective migrants to come to the state illegally, at a further cost to law-abiding American citizens.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Biden's Afghan pull-out breaches deal and will trigger 'countermeasures' threaten Taliban

    The Taliban have denounced the new American plan for troops to quit the country by September 11, saying it breaches an earlier agreement negotiated with Donald Trump. Joe Biden's decision to leave America's longest war before the symbolic anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, rather than May 1 as agreed under Mr Trump , will justify “countermeasures” the insurgent movement said. The hardline Islamist militants made their first official response to Mr Biden's announcement of an unconditional withdrawal, as America's top diplomat visited Kabul to try to sell the pull out. A statement from the insurgents said that “delaying the withdrawal date of forces by several months, all makes evident to the world that America cannot be trusted nor is it committed to its pledges and promises.” It went on: “Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate.” Joe Biden confirmed earlier this week that he would pull troops out of Afghanistan 20 years after they first arrived to topple the Taliban regime harbouring Osama bin Laden. Mr Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government hours after the White House had announced an unconditional withdrawal. Ashraf Ghani's government is heavily reliant on American support in the face of the Taliban, but has claimed it can stand without US troops. Mr Blinken tried to reassure Mr Ghani that the United States would remain committed to Afghanistan, saying Washington will "intensify" its diplomacy to do "everything we can" to advance efforts to secure a peace agreement between Kabul and the insurgents. "The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president’s speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," he said.

  • Massachusetts regulators are seeking to revoke Robinhood's broker license just as the trading app aims to go public

    Robinhood, which has filed to go public through an IPO, said the regulator's move is "elitist and against everything we stand for."

  • Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to ‘shut his mouth’ in heated exchange with Dr Fauci

    “You’re indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital,” Dr Fauci said

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • US exit from Afghanistan before peace is in place is causing alarm on the ground

    Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months, with civilians paying a heavy price, writes Borzou Daragahi

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Michel Barnier warns that Frexit remains a risk ahead of presidential elections

    Michel Barnier has warned that France could follow the UK out of the EU, as polls show growing support for the Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen. He said there was “social unrest and anger” over immigration and Europe’s failure to defend its borders and for the “red tape and complexity” of the EU. “We could draw some lessons from Brexit for ourselves. It's now too late for the UK but not for us," the former EU chief negotiator said. “We can find, not just in the UK, but here in France, in the northern regions […] citizens who want to leave the EU,” Mr Barnier, who has returned to domestic politics, said. He added, “It is our responsibility to understand why the British left [...] it's important for us to listen to the anger that was expressed in the UK, and to implement the kind of changes that are necessary to better understand and reassure the European citizens that remain.” Latest IFOP polling shows that Ms Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, would beat the pro-EU Emmanuel Macron by two percentage points in the first round of next year’s presidential elections. Mr Macron is predicted to win in the second round by 54 percent to 46 percent but that is narrower than the 66.1 percent to 34.6 percent defeat she suffered four years ago. Ms Le Pen called for Frexit in that election but has since stopped campaigning for France to leave the bloc. Instead she wants to create a “Europe of nations”. Mr Barnier hopes to rebuild support for the centre-Right Républicains party ahead of the elections. He was speaking at an event on Brexit in Northern France, where fishermen are complaining they have not yet got fishing licences from the UK since Brexit. Clément Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, said the EU was accused of “being weak and slow”. He said that the bloc should take heart from its robust approach to the Brexit negotiations. “Back in 2016 people thought that this was the beginning of the end for Europe, but we have been able to show that we can be agile, that we can react, that we can be consistent in defending our interests in a firm way to defend the greatest European assets – the Single Market and our political unity.” He added: “These are lessons that we must all keep in mind as Europe is facing more difficulties.” The European Commission warned Britain that any further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol was unacceptable at a meeting on Thursday night. Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, told Lord Frost that “solutions can only be found through joint actions and through joint bodies”. Britain insists that its unilateral actions in extending the grace periods on food products and parcels is lawful and made in good faith. The meeting over the implementation of new post-Brexit customs arrangements in Northern Ireland was said to be “constructive” by both sides.

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • DC accused of using helicopters to bully George Floyd protesters

    Army has now “disciplined” those involved in the low-flying helicopters during George Floyd demonstrations in June last year

  • Pat Robertson surprises everyone and hits out at police over shooting of Daunte Wright and death of George Floyd

    Conservative televangelist calls police underpaid ‘bunch of clowns’ who are not ‘best and brightest’

  • Afghan pullout could be risky for Biden

    The political risk is minimal in the short-term but there could be problems on the horizon for Biden.

  • Kevin Durant FaceTimed a top WNBA draft prospect ahead of her big moment as the No. 1 overall pick

    Charli Collier - who went to the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick - spoke with fellow Texas Longhorns alum Kevin Durant before the WNBA Draft.

  • NASCAR Xfinity driver Harrison Burton is getting a shot in Cup at Talladega race

    Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, will achieve two early career milestones in the same weekend.