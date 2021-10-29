New York pension fund joins exit from Unilever over Israel restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A refrigerator bearing the Ben & Jerry's logo is seen at a food store in the Jewish settlement of Efrat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ross Kerber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ross Kerber

(Reuters) -New York's $268 billion state pension fund on Thursday became the latest to restrict its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales limits imposed by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement sent by a spokesman, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a review found the company and its subsidiary "engaged in BDS activities," referring to the "Boycott Divestment Sanctions" movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has total Unilever equity of $111 million, the spokesman said. The fund is the third-largest U.S. public pension fund.

Pension officials in other states including New Jersey, Arizona and Florida have also moved to sell shares in Unilever or restricted the purchase of new stock for similar reasons.

Unilever representatives did not immediately comment.

Ben & Jerry's moved in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying sales there were "inconsistent with its values." Most countries consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

Some American Jewish groups such as the liberal-leaning J Street have also raised concerns about Israel's settlements and opposed calls for actions against Ben & Jerry's or Unilever.

Unilever had said the decision was made by Ben & Jerry's independent social mission board, and said it does not support the BDS movement.

In a letter to DiNapoli's office in August, Unilever CEO Alan Jope said Unilever is committed to its business in Israel, where it employs nearly 2,000 people, and said the Ben & Jerry's brand will remain in Israel.

"We have welcomed this decision to stay in Israel emphatically, and have been seeking to handle this matter in as respectful and sensitive way as possible," Jope wrote.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan's anti-coup protests draw heavy handed crackdown

    Lashing, frisking, and arbitrary detentions -- Sudanese protesters say security forces have resorted to frenzied violence to quash street protests against the country's latest military coup.

  • Grateful Dead T-shirt sells for astronomical price at auction. This Boise man bought it

    It’s believed to be a new record for the most money ever paid for a vintage rock band T-shirt.

  • Moscow locks down as Russian COVID-19 deaths surge to new highs

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian capital brought in its strictest COVID-19 related lockdown measures in more than a year on Thursday as nationwide one-day pandemic deaths and infections hit new highs amid slow vaccination take-up across the world's biggest country. Moscow's partial lockdown, in which only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets are allowed to remain open and schools and state kindergartens are shut, comes ahead of a week-long nationwide workplace shutdown from Oct. 30. Like Moscow, some regions decided to kick off their partial lockdowns on Thursday or even earlier in an effort to cut infection numbers ahead of the nationwide initiative.

  • Global Markets Face Possible Reality Check From China Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets may be failing to properly grasp the risks stemming from China, evidenced by stocks trading at near-record levels.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeA major challenge is China’s Covid-zero strategy, which heralds rolling mobility curbs, sup

  • Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high

    Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread. The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.

  • Markets Are Reeling in Brazil on Deficit Fears, Political Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stocks, bonds and currency are posting some of the worst returns in the world this month amid deteriorating public finances, a worsening growth outlook and political turmoil.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Ibovespa stock benchmark is on tr

  • Why one key Democrat doesn't want the federal government picking up the tab for Medicaid expansion

    Democrats are arguing pros and cons of Medicaid expansion, including if the federal government should pay in states that wouldn't pick up 10% of the cost.

  • RBI Chief Das Gets New 3-Year Term as India Charts Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- India reappointed central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das for another three-year term, keeping the career bureaucrat at the helm to help guide the economy’s recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe decision, announced in

  • 14 Must-Have Dog Mom Shirts for Anyone Who Treats Their Pup Like Their Child

    Perfect for embarrassing your pup in public.

  • India's top court probes spying charges against government

    India’s top court on Wednesday established a committee of experts to look into accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government used Israeli military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists. The Supreme Court order came in response to petitions filed by a group of Indian journalists, rights activists and opposition politicians following an investigation by a global media consortium in July. India’s opposition has been demanding an investigation into how the Israeli spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India.

  • Blinken protests Israel settlements approval in "tense" phone call

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken protested the decision to approve 3,000 new housing units in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank during a tense phone call on Tuesday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, three Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This is the first time new construction in the settlements has been approved since President Biden assumed office, and the Biden administration had been privately pressing the Israeli government not to proceed.Get market news worthy

  • Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

    Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me.The big picture: The U.S. Caesar Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in Dec. 2019, imposed sanctions on several sectors of the Syrian economy, including energy and infrastructure. The law is the ma

  • The $22 trillion Treasury bond market is bracing for a jump in inflation

    Bond investors are increasingly skittish about rising prices, which some fear could lead to stagflation as the US economy slows down. Q3 GDP rose less than expected, dragged down by Delta and supply chain issues.

  • Wall Street Journal reporters say it's 'very disappointing' opinion page published Trump's 'misinformation'

    Wall Street Journal reporters say it's 'very disappointing' opinion page published Trump's 'misinformation'

  • Coinbase Stock Keeps Surprising Because It’s More Than a Crypto Play

    The surge and popularity of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) gave a solid push to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock, as the prices of Bitcoin increased, Coinbase saw a rise in revenue and it became the go-to platform for crypto investors. Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com Soon there were many assets to invest in and Bitcoin was not the only reason people started using Coinbase. COIN stock is proof that the company is doing something right. The stock has gone from $240 to $300 in a month. It is up nearly 3

  • Trump SPAC Filing Addresses ‘Disruptive Events’

    Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media agreed that Donald Trump will arrange his status in the venture to avoid the need for restructuring in the case of a disruptive event.

  • Dozens of U.S. House progressives oppose quick infrastructure vote, Jayapal says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives oppose a quick vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill until agreement is reached on a larger social spending bill, their leader said on Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the day had urged Democrats to vote Thursday to pass the infrastructure bill, giving President Joe Biden a legislative victory. But Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the group was holding out for more of Biden's agenda to be ready to pass.

  • Blackhawks coach says he 'feels bad' for ousted GM Stan Bowman

    Members of the Chicago Blackhawks addressed the results of an independent investigation released Tuesday.

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% o

  • Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

    The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.