New York police addressed rampant social-media rumors that the NYC subway system will shut down amid the novel-coronavirus pandemic

Keith Bedford/Reuters

The NYPD tweeted in all caps that the New York City subway system would not shut down, addressing a viral rumor about the novel coronavirus.

"THERE IS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA," the tweet said. "ONE TWEET IN PARTICULAR IS FALSE. CONTRARY TO WHAT IT SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS BY THE NYPD TO SHUT DOWN ROADWAYS OR SUBWAYS."

Mass fake-news texts have been circulating that tell New Yorkers to stock up on groceries, water, and cash because subways are going to shut down or be limited.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In the middle of the growing coronavirus panic in New York City, the New York City Police Department tweeted an all-caps dismissal of a viral rumor that's been spread through mass texts and on social media.

"THERE IS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA," the tweet said. "ONE TWEET IN PARTICULAR IS FALSE. CONTRARY TO WHAT IT SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS BY THE NYPD TO SHUT DOWN ROADWAYS OR SUBWAYS."

The NYPD didn't link to the tweet it was referencing, but mass fake-news texts have been circulating that suggest otherwise. One of the widely shared texts alleges someone's coworker said on Slack they had lunch with Emma Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's daughter, and that her phone "was going off like crazy."

The text, which is false, goes on to allege that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are "likely going to announce a quarantine of NYC" on Thursday or Friday, which could result in the subway shutting down, so text recipients are urged to buy groceries immediately.

Another widely circulated fake-news text message says someone's friend of a friend who works in emergency management at the NYPD said the subway would be limited, with parts shutting down entirely, and that only emergency vehicles would be allowed on the road. That text recommends recipients stock up on food, water, and cash "because groceries and atm machines will have limited ability to be refilled."

Both texts are misinformation, and there have been no official steps to quarantine New York or stop public transportation.

Read the original article on Business Insider