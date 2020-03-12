New York police addressed rampant social-media rumors that the NYC subway system will shut down amid the novel-coronavirus pandemic

ktenbarge@businessinsider.com (Kat Tenbarge)
new york city subway

Keith Bedford/Reuters

  • The NYPD tweeted in all caps that the New York City subway system would not shut down, addressing a viral rumor about the novel coronavirus.
  • "THERE IS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA," the tweet said. "ONE TWEET IN PARTICULAR IS FALSE. CONTRARY TO WHAT IT SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS BY THE NYPD TO SHUT DOWN ROADWAYS OR SUBWAYS."
  • Mass fake-news texts have been circulating that tell New Yorkers to stock up on groceries, water, and cash because subways are going to shut down or be limited.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In the middle of the growing coronavirus panic in New York City, the New York City Police Department tweeted an all-caps dismissal of a viral rumor that's been spread through mass texts and on social media.

"THERE IS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA," the tweet said. "ONE TWEET IN PARTICULAR IS FALSE. CONTRARY TO WHAT IT SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS BY THE NYPD TO SHUT DOWN ROADWAYS OR SUBWAYS."

The NYPD didn't link to the tweet it was referencing, but mass fake-news texts have been circulating that suggest otherwise. One of the widely shared texts alleges someone's coworker said on Slack they had lunch with Emma Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's daughter, and that her phone "was going off like crazy."

The text, which is false, goes on to allege that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are "likely going to announce a quarantine of NYC" on Thursday or Friday, which could result in the subway shutting down, so text recipients are urged to buy groceries immediately.

Another widely circulated fake-news text message says someone's friend of a friend who works in emergency management at the NYPD said the subway would be limited, with parts shutting down entirely, and that only emergency vehicles would be allowed on the road. That text recommends recipients stock up on food, water, and cash "because groceries and atm machines will have limited ability to be refilled."

Both texts are misinformation, and there have been no official steps to quarantine New York or stop public transportation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Trump declares a national emergency on coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Trump declares a national emergency on coronavirus

    President Trump declared a national emergency Tuesday at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden, a move aimed at stemming the growing outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States and calming economic turbulence. “I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” Trump said. In practical terms, Trump said the designation will free up as much as $50 billion in federal aid for states and municipalities affected by the pandemic.

  • CDC tested only 77 people this week; coronavirus testing slow around the nation
    Yahoo News

    CDC tested only 77 people this week; coronavirus testing slow around the nation

    Despite insistent promises from the Trump administration, coronavirus testing in the United States appears to be proceeding with a marked lack of urgency. An examination of state and federal records by Yahoo News finds that American states are, on average, testing fewer than 100 people per day — while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tested fewer than 100 people total in the first two days of this week. Meanwhile, a single private lab is performing tests, according to a trade group representing such facilities.

  • Reuters

    Iran security forces to empty city streets to fight coronavirus

    Security forces will empty the streets of cities across Iran in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported on Friday. The move came as the World Health Organization (WHO) said Iran needed to do more to contain the disease. Tehran has recorded 514 people killed and 11,364 diagnosed infections, making Iran one of the worst affected countries outside China.

  • Coronavirus: US shutdowns and working from home could last '8 weeks or more', top health official warns
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: US shutdowns and working from home could last '8 weeks or more', top health official warns

    A top US health official says Americans should prepare for nearly two months or more of shutdowns and working from home as the deadly coronavirus spreads throughout the country. “It's certainly going to get worse before it gets better,” Dr Anthony Fauci, an official with the National Institutes of Health, said during an interview on Good Morning America. The Friday morning warning came just days after the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak to be a pandemic, and after Donald Trump announced a travel ban on non-Americans travelling to the US from Europe.

  • Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'
    Associated Press

    Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'

    The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama's governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was put to death March 5 by lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court and the governor both declined to intervene.

  • Body found is missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, Tennessee authorities confirm
    USA TODAY

    Body found is missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, Tennessee authorities confirm

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The body of a young girl found on property belonging to Evelyn Boswell's family is that of the missing toddler, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Evelyn's body, dressed in the "exact clothing" she was described as wearing when reported missing, was discovered last week on the Boswell family's property in the East Tennessee town of Blountville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell," the TBI said in a statement Wednesday.

  • California governor issues order allowing state to commandeer hotels if needed to treat coronavirus patients
    The Week

    California governor issues order allowing state to commandeer hotels if needed to treat coronavirus patients

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an executive order on Thursday addressing the coronavirus pandemic, saying his goal is to "fully implement these procedures and protocols to slow down the spread, to get through a peak, and to get through the next few months, so we don't overwhelm our health care delivery system." His executive order allows the state to take over hotels and medical facilities if necessary to treat coronavirus patients, and also gives government officials the ability to hold private teleconferences without violating open meeting laws. In California, 198 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Newsom said, a 10 percent increase from Wednesday.

  • 22 Beautifully Designed Tea Shops From Around the World
    Architectural Digest

    22 Beautifully Designed Tea Shops From Around the World

    From to-go counters to five-star services, these high-design spots are perfect for your next afternoon cuppa. Tour the most beautiful tea shops across the globe Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China, US spar over origin of coronavirus
    AFP

    China, US spar over origin of coronavirus

    A Chinese government campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is fuelling a row with the United States, with a Beijing official promoting conspiracy theories and Washington calling it the "Wuhan virus". The spat comes as China tries to deflect blame for the contagion and reframe itself as a country that took decisive steps to buy the world time by placing huge swathes of its population under quarantine. With cases falling in China and soaring abroad, Beijing is now rejecting the widely held assessment that the city of Wuhan is the birthplace of the outbreak.

  • On coronavirus, White House can't get its stories straight
    Yahoo News

    On coronavirus, White House can't get its stories straight

    On Wednesday night, with markets tumbling and concern spreading about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump delivered a primetime address from the White House to help calm nerves across the globe. On three central issues, however, Trump gave out misinformation that had to be corrected later, spreading panic everywhere from European airports to the financial markets. Trump said the U.S. would “be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” but within hours statements from the White House and Department of Homeland Security clarified that it did not apply to legal permanent residents, or immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

  • Senate GOP blocks emergency paid sick leave bill from moving forward
    Yahoo News Video

    Senate GOP blocks emergency paid sick leave bill from moving forward

    A Republican lawmaker has blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats to pass legislation that would require employers to provide paid sick leave, in light of the coronavirus.

  • In 'People's War' on coronavirus, Chinese propaganda faces pushback
    Reuters

    In 'People's War' on coronavirus, Chinese propaganda faces pushback

    As Xi Jinping toured the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China will win a "People's War", numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China's censors and publish the words of Wuhan doctor Ai Fen, the first to sound the alarm over the virus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to fool censors' AI software, netizens translated an interview with Ai, head of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, into at least five languages and reformatted it in at least 22 ways.

  • Bloomberg

    Airlines May Win ‘General Waiver’ of EU Slot-Use Requirement

    The European Union plans to help airlines cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by suspending an obligation regarding their use of airport slots for at least several months, according to an EU diplomat. The European Commission, the bloc's regulatory arm, intends to propose a “general waiver” of a requirement that carriers use at least 80% of their takeoff and landing positions or risk losing them the following year, the official said on Thursday on the condition of anonymity. The draft law, due on Friday in Brussels, will foresee a waiver from the EU's slot-use rule “for a number of months, with the flexibility to extend if necessary,” the person said.

  • Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found
    Associated Press

    Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found

    Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically. Gillum, 40, said in a statement that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs.

  • Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case
    The Daily Beast

    Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case

    Doomsday mom Lori Vallow is trying to get an Idaho judge booted from her case while she sits in jail, unable to raise enough money to bail out. It's not clear why Vallow—who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her missing children—wants Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins disqualified; her lawyer's filing didn't give a reason. She appeared before Eddins last week, requesting that her $5 million bail be lowered to $10,000.

  • Delta slashes flight capacity by 40%, parks 300 planes in deepest cuts in company history
    USA TODAY

    Delta slashes flight capacity by 40%, parks 300 planes in deepest cuts in company history

    Delta's move comes amid a stinging travel fallout from the coronavirus crisis continues, with multiple airlines announcing flight cuts, freezing hiring, slashing spending, cutting executive pay and other dramatic coping measures. Delta's decision, however, was among the most dramatic. "Demand for travel is declining at an accelerated pace daily, driving an unprecedented revenue impact," Bastian said in a memo to employees.

  • How Deadly Is Coronavirus? What We Know and What We Don't
    The New York Times

    How Deadly Is Coronavirus? What We Know and What We Don't

    These are the key biases that epidemiologists and public health officials think about when looking at the case fatality estimates so far, and how they might change in coming weeks and months. Not enough people have been tested The fewer people you test for a disease, the fewer infections you are going to measure. In the United States, until last week, the only people being tested for the disease were those who had traveled to China or were known to have had contact with other ill people.

  • Iran imposes lockdown to check all citizens for virus
    AFP

    Iran imposes lockdown to check all citizens for virus

    Iran said Friday the security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours so all citizens can be checked for coronavirus -- its toughest measure yet to combat the outbreak. The COVID-19 epidemic in Iran -- a nation of more than 80 million people -- has now claimed over 500 lives and infected more than 11,000. Since it announced the first deaths last month, Iran has shut schools, postponed events and discouraged travel ahead of Nowrouz, the country's New Year holidays.

  • Trump considers travel restrictions to California and Washington in attempt to stop coronavirus spread
    Yahoo News

    Trump considers travel restrictions to California and Washington in attempt to stop coronavirus spread

    President Trump said Thursday that travel restrictions to California and Washington, two states hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, were possible “if an area gets too hot.” One day after announcing a 30-day suspension of travel from the European Union to the United States, Trump was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether domestic restrictions were also possible. “Is it a possibility?” Trump responded.

  • Jeffrey Epstein: Lawyer who met with paedophile before his death doesn’t believe he died by suicide
    The Independent

    Jeffrey Epstein: Lawyer who met with paedophile before his death doesn’t believe he died by suicide

    A lawyer who met with Jeffrey Epstein in the days before his death doesn't believe the convicted sex offender died by suicide. David Schoen, a Federal Criminal Defence and Civil Rights Lawyer told Fox Nation's Deep Dive on Thursday that when he met with Epstein, “he was upbeat and excited about going forward.” Epstein died by suicide on 10 August 2019 while in custody, ahead of a trial for sex-trafficking charges.

  • Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York
    Reuters

    Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

    A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters. According to the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted on Twitter that the diplomat was young, spritely and "doing well," adding that she had recently returned from Florida.

  • One chart shows how the coronavirus is more deadly than the flu even in South Korea, where the COVID-19 death rate is low
    Business Insider

    One chart shows how the coronavirus is more deadly than the flu even in South Korea, where the COVID-19 death rate is low

    The novel coronavirus is far more deadly than the seasonal flu. A comparison of the most recent death rates in South Korea from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and death rates from last year's US flu season shows a stark difference. South Korea — which has reported some of the lowest coronavirus death rates of any country — still has a COVID-19 death rate more than eight times higher than that of the flu.

  • 'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination
    NBC News

    'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination

    At a media roundtable Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian communities. De Blasio's denouncement comes after two separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York on March 10. “Right now, we've seen particularly troubling instances of discrimination directed at Asian communities, particularly in Chinese community,” de Blasio said.

  • Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin
    Yahoo News Video

    Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin

    A conservative law firm in Wisconsin is pushing the state Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stopped the purging of more than 200,000 people from the state's voter rolls.

  • ECB Is Criticized for Too Little Action as Europe Grinds to Halt
    Bloomberg

    ECB Is Criticized for Too Little Action as Europe Grinds to Halt

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte took a rare swipe at the European Central Bank after its bid to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus failed to calm jittery markets. The stimulus package announced by ECB President Christine Lagarde falls short of what's needed to tackle the unfolding crisis, the two leaders said Thursday. The virus has infected more than 17,000 people in Europe and killed in excess of 1,000 in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak.