New York police disciplinary records: Your questions answered

Since the launch of USA Today's New York police disciplinary record database on Dec. 6 it has been viewed tens of thousands of times. Not surprising perhaps, given that the information it collates has been largely inaccessible to the public for decades.

We also actively encourage your questions and comments, and answer the first round of them in this article.

Are police disciplinary records exempted from the Freedom Information Act?

Police disciplinary records were explicitly made accessible under the state’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) with the repeal of Section 50-a and the addition to the FOIL of clear definitions around what constitutes “law enforcement disciplinary records.”

According to FOIL, law enforcement materials that are now considered a matter of public record include:

the complaints, allegations, and charges against an employee

the name of the employee complained of or charged

the transcript of any disciplinary trial or hearing, including any exhibits introduced at such trial or hearing

the disposition of any disciplinary proceeding

the final written opinion or memorandum supporting the disposition and discipline imposed including the agency's complete factual findings and its analysis of the conduct and appropriate discipline of the covered employee

New York is one of about a dozen US states that enable this kind of access. Other states impose their own restrictions to access for different extents.

Why are you focusing on police records and not other personnel records?

We utilize public records and personnel records across much of our reporting and have for a long time. This include our work on local government, education and teachers, public utilities, infrastructure, health, prisons and jails and many others.

However, for many years, it has been very difficult to get police misconduct and personnel records. Section 50-a of the New York Public Officers Law, which was initially intended to protect certain materials associated with promotion decisions, had increasingly been used by police departments to block the release of any records related to an officer’s personnel files or misconduct.

A section of the law was repealed in June 2020 with the intention of granting the public access to these materials. We are now providing access to them a reporting priority, because for decades they remained out of the public’s view.

No one outside of an organization should have access to an individual’s confidential information and that includes police. Why is it any of our business what officer misconduct files exist?

The state’s Freedom of Information Law is in place in order to allow the public the right to certain information that can help the state’s residents better understand how the government is working and how their tax dollars are being spent.

As the text the Freedom of Information Law says:

“The people's right to know the process of governmental decision-making and to review the documents and statistics leading to determinations is basic to our society. Access to such information should not be thwarted by shrouding it with the cloak of secrecy or confidentiality. The legislature therefore declares that government is the public's business and that the public, individually and collectively and represented by a free press, should have access to the records of government in accordance with the provisions of this article.”

By taking on this project and insisting on the public release of these materials, the USA Today Network New York is acting on the responsibility of the free press to serve as the conduit between the government and the public.

What about looking into the police reports of so many terrible people doing crimes over again? Police are not needed if people behave.

Historically newspapers have regularly reported police accounts of traffic stops, misdemeanor offenses and various criminal acts. Media regularly reports on instances of fraud and waste and other government corruption in order to inform the public and help hold “bad actors” accountable.

In several recent high-profile cases, including the death of George Floyd, the initial police account of events were shown to be inaccurate and misleading.This transparency effort acknowledges that the voices of the communities that police serve have not been as farily represented as the views of law enforcement and that a higher level of scrutiny of police narratives is now required.

How far back will these records go? Will the records of former officers also be available?

The requests that the D&C and its partners made to policing agencies requested records dated back to 1970, in order to capture materials that have been created since the 50-a provision was first implemented. These files, if they exist would include the records of former officers.

However, not all agencies still hold, or are willing to release the materials that could be considered responsive to this request. Some agencies have destroyed records in accordance with the state records retention and archival schedules. Others are refusing to release records for complaints that the internal disciplinary body deemed “unsubstantiated” or to release records that were created from June 2020. These objections are the subject of legal proceedings.

I want to file a FOIL request. How do I do that?

Each agency in New York is supposed to have guidance available to help residents direct their own FOIL requests. If you cannot find information on the agency’s website describing the best place to which to file a FOIL request, try calling the agency and asking.

Be aware, though, that each agency is entitled to charge a fee for search time and copy fees, so when contacting the agency, it would be worth also asking for a copy of the agency’s fee schedule.

I have an outstanding FOIL of my own. I can’t get a response. What can I do?

Within five business days of receiving a request, New York agencies are supposed to either release the record, deny the request, or provide some estimate for when release of the record can be expected.

If an agency fails to do so, the requester can submit an appeal to “the head, chief executive or governing body of the entity,” and that person has 10 business days to explain whether the denial will be upheld or why the records should be released.

If an agency still denies the release of a record, the requester may file an Article 78 proceeding in court.

Will you also have New York State Police records? Why did you not FOIL the sheriff dept records, for example, in Ontario County? Especially in rural areas the sheriffs are the largest law enforcement presence.

Ultimately, we’re collecting as many materials as we can from every law enforcement agency in New York.

As we move into 2022, we’ll be expanding our effort to include the Sheriff’s Departments and other agencies subject to the changes that occurred in June 2020, which also include correctional agencies, state police and fire departments.

We have requested individual personnel files for some sheriff's departments and other entities. In the case of Ontario County, we FOILed and received the relevant files for former Sheriff Kevin Henderson and former Undersheriff David Frasca, both of whom resigned in October. Neither file contained any details about the alleged incidents that led them to resign.

What can be done to hold accountable agencies that aren’t responding?

In addition to filing appeals, requesters can initiate challenges for the release of records in court. This is what we are doing in a filing against the village of Herkimer and what the USA Today Network New York plans to do in other jurisdictions that are not complying with our requests. Other action is currently pending when all other avenues have been exhausted.

How do I access the database?

The database will be updated on a daily basis, or more frequently as new records are released.

About this project

USA TODAY Network New York, has partnered with MuckRock, the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information, University at Buffalo School of Law Civil Rights & Transparency Clinic and Syracuse University to ensure that the public has full access to these records as outlined in the legislation.

