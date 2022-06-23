York police: Homeowner watches live as alleged burglars rummage through home

YORK, Maine — Police say two men were hoping to burglarize a home on Mountain Road Tuesday morning, but their plan was undone by a video surveillance system.

Gary Farr, 42, of Sanford, Maine, and Steven Malloy, 40, of North Yarmouth, Maine, were inside the home at 229 Mountain Road Tuesday morning while its owner was away, according to police.

York police said the house was being renovated when Farr and Malloy entered the home. As they prepared to move items outside, the homeowner was watching remotely via his live surveillance system, according to detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan.

“They got alerted there was activity and notified us, they had a live feed,” said Cryan.

Police were dispatched to the residence, informed by the homeowner the alleged burglars were still inside the home. Police secured the area around the house and eventually detained the two without incident, they said. Farr and Malloy were brought to York County Jail, where they were held on $25,000 bail. They were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, according to Cryan.

Burglary is down overall in York, according to police.

Cryan said burglary statistics were not immediately available, but he said anecdotally that officers have seen fewer burglaries in recent years, even in the offseason, when they are more frequent. He said typically in the winter, when snowbirds leave for warmer weather, burglars attempt to break into their homes.

“They’ll come back to find a door broken, a window broken,” Cryan said. “Even those were on the lower end this year compared to other years.”

Cryan said more people seem to be investing in their home security systems, as they have become less expensive recently than in years past.

“I think people are taking a little bit more precaution,” Cryan said. “The technology and the cost are much better than it used to be.”

Nearby towns see drop in burglary crimes, too

York is not the only department among southern Maine’s beach communities that has seen a downtick in burglaries.

Ogunquit police Lt. Neal Pawlik said burglaries have also come down in recent years, partly because of the prevalence of security systems. He also said his town has seen fewer burglaries since seasonal homes have increasingly been torn down and replaced with quality year-round residences. More people are home year-round than ever before in town, he said.

Wells police Capt. Jerry Congdon agreed the prevalence of home security systems is an effective deterrent for burglars. He said his department has seen burglaries come down since the winter when four different people were accused of committing a spree of burglaries.

Wells police arrested George Roberts, Richard Riley, Jr., and Dakota Murphy on burglary and theft charges in December, and each are awaiting status conferences this summer in York Superior Court. Congdon said the town’s burglaries have come down since those arrests were made.

Congdon said cameras are not always helpful when the culprit is covering his face with a mask, hat and gloves and the crime has already been committed. Live feed caught by the homeowner while the crime is happening, though, has been a big help at both residential and commercial properties for police combatting burglary.

“I think people are getting the message, and honestly, even potential suspects,” Congdon said. “Certainly, it’s a great deterrent.”

