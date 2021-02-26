New York police investigating stabbing of Asian man as possible hate crime

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

The stabbing of an Asian man in New York City's Chinatown on Thursday evening is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 6:15 p.m. when a 36-year-old Asian man was walking on the sidewalk and was approached from behind and stabbed, the New York City Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing, a police spokesman said.

A tweet from the NYPD's Patrol Borough Manhattan South said "this felony Assault case is currently being investigated as a possible Hate Crime by NYPD Detectives."

Charges were pending. It's not clear what caused police to investigate the attack as a possible hate crime.

But it came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commander of the police department's Asian Hate Crime Task Force spoke about crimes targeting Asians in the city and elsewhere.

Since the pandemic, there have been 28 incidents of Covid-related hate crimes against Asians, and all but one involved Asian victims, said NYPD Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo, who heads the Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

There have been two this year, he said. The year before the pandemic, there were three anti-Asian hate crimes.

Generally, for a violent act to be considered a Covid-related hate crime, there has to be something said or a statement by the assailant, Loo said.

Loo and de Blasio said hate crimes are often underreported, and they encouraged victims to report them. The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force was formed last year.

Recommended Stories

  • No words exchanged before man stabbed in back in Chinatown

    The victim, who is Asian, was taken to the hospital and his condition is said to be deteriorating.

  • Exclusive: China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources

    China's Huawei plans to make electric vehicles under its own brand and could launch some models this year, four sources said, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, battered by U.S. sanctions, explores a strategic shift. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs), according to two of the people familiar with the matter. Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs, said one of the two and a separate person with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Ujiri vows to fight for wrongly accused: 'I lost a moment. People have lost their lives'

    In his first television interview since the lawsuit against him was dropped, the Raptors president vows to continue fighting for racial equality.

  • Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand its usage and accessibility of the zero-emission technology amid the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The world's biggest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV). The FCV segment remains a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

  • Here’s How You Can Help if You See Asian Americans Targeted by Racist Harassment

    If you see something, do something.

  • America Ferrera will direct Netflix's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

    Ferrera said about the Young Adult book by Erika L. Sánchez that the movie is based on, "her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more."

  • Human rights activist and author says Biden immigration agenda 'a disaster'

    Ayaan Hirsi Ali, author of the new book 'Prey : Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women's Rights,' speaks out on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Why Pandion Therapeutics Stock Blasted Sky-High on Thursday

    Pandion, a clinical-stage biotech that targets autoimmune and inflammatory ailments, is being bought out by global pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK). The deal's total equity value is roughly $1.85 billion; under the terms of the agreement between the two companies, Merck will pay $60 per share in cash for the acquisition, which is more than double Pandion's closing stock price on Wednesday. Merck will formally launch a tender offer for Pandion's shares.

  • Biden tells Americans not to let their guards down as new COVID-19 variants spread

    "This is not a victory lap. Everything is not fixed. We have a long way to go," Biden said at an event honoring 50 million vaccine shots in his term.

  • Shot in the arm: Australian PM's 'defining' week ends in bruising manner

    It was supposed to be a milestone week for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that began with the nation's first COVID-19 vaccinations and ended in the country becoming the first to force Silicon Valley giants to pay for news content. But while Morrison secured two significant victories, he ends the week under intense pressure for his government's handling of a rape allegation and with his working parliamentary majority evaporating.

  • Prince William, Kate Middleton Royal Wedding Documentary Sells Across Europe – Global Bulletin

    In today’s Global Bulletin, a Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding documentary gets Europe sales; Leonine’s SEO Entertainment taps Constantine executive Sebastian Heinlein; Daryl McCormack joins Emma Thompson in “Leo Grande” cast; Flame distributes a David Attenborough documentary, Portfolio boards mockumentary “Decoys”; and Netflix renews Spanish series “Elite.” Cineflix Rights has pre-sold Royal Wedding documentary […]

  • New York mayor calls for investigation after woman accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

    Bill de Blasio calls Lindsey Boylan’s allegations against New York governor ‘really disturbing’ The New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, visits mass vaccination site in Queens on 24 February 2021. Photograph: Reuters New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, has called for an independent investigation into the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, a day after a former aide accused the governor of sexual harassment. In an essay published in Medium on Wednesday, former aide Lindsey Boylan described several problematic episodes with Cuomo, including an unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office, an invitation to play strip poker on a government airplane, and an internal email from another aide indicating that the governor considered her a “better looking sister” of a rumored former girlfriend. The governor’s press office responded to the “strip poker” element of Boylan’s allegations on Wednesday with flight records. “Ms Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” a statement read. In remarks on Thursday, De Blasio, who has a contentious relationship with the governor, issued a call for an investigation into Cuomo’s behavior. “These allegations are really disturbing … This kind of behavior, if it’s true, is just unacceptable. We’ve got to get the truth about this,” he said. Boylan’s allegations come as the governor, who was for much of last year hailed as a hero for his handling of the pandemic, also faces a federal investigation into claims his administration deliberately undercounted the number Covid-related deaths in New York nursing homes. Cuomo, who is facing calls for his resignation, is also in a showdown with angry state legislators from his own Democratic party who are looking to strip him of emergency powers they granted him during the pandemic. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, went public with allegations of alleged sexual harassment in a series of remarks on Twitter in December but did not provide details. But on Wednesday, she offered details, including describing an incident in 2018 when she said that she and the governor were alone in his Manhattan office. “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking,” Boylan wrote. In an earlier incident, in 2016, Boylan wrote that she was emailed by Stephanie Benton, director of the governor’s offices, who suggested she look up images of Lisa Shields – his rumored former girlfriend – because “we could be sisters” and “I was “the better looking sister”. The governor, Boylan added, “began calling me ‘Lisa’ in front of colleagues. It was degrading.” Boylan also wrote that she had complained to friends that Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs”. In her essay, Boylan said: “Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” “His inappropriate behavior toward women,” she continued, “was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”

  • Domestic coffee prices pick up in Vietnam on global cues, tight supplies

    Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up on Thursday, on upbeat global prices and limited supplies as farmers refrained from selling the bean on hopes that prices could rise further, traders said. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's coffee-growing capital, sold coffee at 33,500-34,000 dong ($1.46-$1.48) per kg, up from last week's 32,300 dong. May robusta coffee on Wednesday settled at its highest level in a year, at $1,463 per tonne, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

  • Biden facing criticism from the left and right as his immigration promises flop

    President Biden's scramble to undo former President Donald Trump's immigration promises isn't pleasing anyone. Trump, of course, isn't happy that his successor has issued executive orders aimed at evaluating and dismantling the dozens of intricate actions his team took to curb immigration to the U.S. He sent allies to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby against Biden's newly debuted immigration reform bill, and is expected to attack Biden's plans in his Conservative Political Action Conference speech this weekend, The Washington Post reports. But Trump's team also orchestrated its immigration overhaul in such a way that Biden can't simply undo its actions piece by piece. A massive reduction in the number of immigrants crossing America's borders whittled away at the U.S.'s immigration infrastructure, and Trump also left behind a massive backlog of migrants seeking asylum and awaiting court hearings. Conservative-packed courts also stand in the way of Biden's plans; A Texas judge on Wednesday indefinitely blocked his 100-day moratorium on deportations, for example. Biden has had a few immigration successes so far. He allowed the first asylum seekers into the U.S. after they were forced to wait in Mexico, and on Wednesday allowed foreigners to once again seek green cards in the U.S. These measures have left Immigration and Customs Enforcement preparing for a surge at the border, a memo obtained by the Post revealed. That increase, combined with Biden's end of a pandemic policy rapidly expelling migrants, has left the administration afraid of running out of shelter space for children. Biden already reopened a facility for migrant children, to the ire of the left, and is now authorizing shelters' purchases of plane tickets to quickly send children to relatives elsewhere in the U.S., the memo reveals. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

  • Democrats' $1.9T Covid aid bill faces the Senate chopping block

    The package's minimum wage hike, and other major provisions, could get trimmed today.

  • Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Stacey Abrams Among Guests to Help Celebrate Legendary Artist and Activist Harry Belafonte

    Harry Belafonte, the artist and activist who played a pivotal role in the fight for Civil Rights, will be celebrating his 94th birthday on March 1. In true quarantine fashion, he’ll be celebrating via virtual celebration and let’s just say the guest list is BOMB AF.

  • Anti-Asian violence has been rampant. Here's why it's not always a 'hate crime.'

    Social media posts have conflated violence against people who are Asian American with hate crimes against the community at large, tying the crimes to pandemic racism.

  • Air Force Veteran Beaten, Called 'Chinese Virus' in Unprovoked Attack in LA's Koreatown

    An Air Force veteran was attacked in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and called anti-Asian slurs by two men who also threatened to kill him. Denny Kim, 27, sustained a black eye and fractured nose after he was knocked to the ground in an unprovoked attack on Kenmore Avenue last week, according to NBC Los Angeles. Police are now investigating this incident as a hate crime with criminal threats.

  • ‘WandaVision’ Decided to Recast Pietro ‘Relatively Early’ in Development Process, Kevin Feige Says

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 7 of “WandaVision.”) Marvel boss Kevin Feige said the “WandaVision” team decided “relatively early on in the development process” to swap one Pietro for another on the genre-bending series, which takes place after Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) twin brother was killed during the events of 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Well, there are discussions on everything, at one point or another,” Feige said during Disney+’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. His comments came after he was asked if there were conversations about bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who played Wanda/Scarlet Witch’s now-deceased twin Pietro/Quicksilver in the MCU movie) for Pietro’s arc on “WandaVision,” rather than recasting the role with Evan Peters (who played the character in several 20th Century Fox-produced “X-Men” films, prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio). “That’s one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms,” Feige continued. “My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we’re figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we’re refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It’s just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda.” Also Read: 'WandaVision': Monica Rambeau's Run-In With the Hex Could Help Explain Who Pietro Is Being the fourth wall-breaking show that it is, “WandaVision” has embraced calling attention to the recasting — when Peters showed up at the end of Episode 5, Darcy (Kat Dennings) marveled that Wanda “recast Pietro” on her in-universe fake sitcom. After last week’s big twist, though, we now know that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness (f.k.a. Agnes) is behind all the bad things that have been happening in Wanda’s seemingly perfect Westview — including bringing in the “new” Pietro for some unknown but clearly nefarious reason. A new episode of “WandaVision” drops Friday on Disney+. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Abigail Disney Disneys Focus on Shareholder Profits Left it Unprepared for Pandemic","video":"703265","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story ‘WandaVision’ Decided to Recast Pietro ‘Relatively Early’ in Development Process, Kevin Feige Says At TheWrap

  • Amazon Studios Exec Says He Was Fired for Flouting ‘Coach Only’ Travel Policy

    Marc Sadeghi had just returned from a work trip to New Zealand when he was asked to meet with someone from Human Resources. Sadeghi was settling into his job as global head of visual effects for Amazon Studios, based at the streamer’s Culver City office. He had quickly discovered that he had less staff support […]