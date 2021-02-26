New York police investigating stabbing of Asian man as possible hate crime

Phil Helsel
·2 min read

The stabbing of an Asian man in New York City's Chinatown on Thursday evening is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. as the 36-year-old Asian man walked on the sidewalk at the intersection of Worth and Baxter streets, the New York City Police Department said. Someone approached the man from behind and stabbed him in the torso with an unknown object before running away from the scene, according to the department.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, and later a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing, a police spokesman said. The suspect, Salman Muflihi of Brooklyn, faces charges of attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, forgery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to officials.

A tweet from the NYPD's Patrol Borough Manhattan South said "this felony Assault case is currently being investigated as a possible Hate Crime by NYPD Detectives."

It's not clear what caused police to investigate the attack as a possible hate crime.

Related:

But it came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commander of the police department's Asian Hate Crime Task Force spoke about crimes targeting Asians in the city and elsewhere.

Since the pandemic, there have been 28 incidents of Covid-related hate crimes against Asians, and all but one involved Asian victims, said NYPD Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo, who heads the Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

There have been two this year, he said. The year before the pandemic, there were three anti-Asian hate crimes.

Generally, for a violent act to be considered a Covid-related hate crime, there has to be something said or a statement by the assailant, Loo said.

Loo and de Blasio said hate crimes are often underreported, and they encouraged victims to report them. The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force was formed last year.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Worked almost instantly': This $28 anti-aging serum has nearly 10,000 reviews

    "At the age of 69, I easily pass for a lady much younger."

  • TikTok's Latest Viral Wellness Advice Might Be the Easiest Way to Get a Better Night's Sleep

    There are few things as precious to your mind, body and spirit than a good night sleep and there are few things as capable of ruining your day than a less-than-stellar night of interrupted Zs. But now TikTok, which has given us advice from how to poop to how to make a mean Finnish pasta, […]

  • 2 Older Asians Attacked, Robbed in Separate Incidents Near Train Station in Massachusetts

    Two elderly Asians were assaulted and robbed in Quincy, Massachusetts last week. The attacks, which occurred on separate occasions, took place near North Quincy MBTA subway station on West Squantum Street on Feb. 18. The victim remains at a hospital after sustaining neck fractures, according to the Quincy police.

  • Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

    An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam. World number one Barty exited Memorial Drive on Wednesday after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Danielle Collins and took a defensive swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her. "You know that there are no easy matches going into any tournament," Barty told local media.

  • How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes

    Eyewitness News takes an exclusive look at a new squad of investigators who are solely focused on subway crimes.

  • Did Jodie Foster bring Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers together? What she told TODAY

    The Oscar winner is playing coy about (possibly) playing Cupid for her "Mauritanian" co-star.

  • Elon Musk says it would be 'awesome' if the SEC probes his tweets on Dogecoin

    The billionaire was responding to unverified reports that he may be under regulatory scrutiny for his consistent touting of the coin.

  • Tiger Woods Has Been Injured in a Car Accident in Los Angeles

    Image Source: Getty / Andrew Redington On Feb. 23, professional golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a one-car rollover accident in Los Angeles.

  • Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

    February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19.

  • Republican leaders split while CPAC prepares to unite around Trump

    The annual confab is already showing how top GOP officials are making wildly different bets on the future of their party.

  • Due to climate change, Miami Beach moving away from palm trees to create more shade

    Whether swaying in the background of a Super Bowl glamour shot or printed on Art Deco-themed postcards, palm trees are synonymous with the sun-and-fun allure of Miami Beach. In a city with nearly 50,000 trees, more than half have fronds.

  • LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime

    Denny Kim told NBC News Los Angeles that he was called racial slurs while he was knocked to the sidewalk.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In 3D Systems Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return in the last five years is 117.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. 3D Systems' Bumpy Ride: One company that has given investors whiplash in the last decade is 3D printing stock 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD). 3D Systems was one of the biggest booms and busts of the early years of the post-financial crisis bull market. In early 2009, the stock was trading under $6, but it reached a peak of $97.28 by early 2014. By the time the beginning of 2016 rolled around, the stock was trading all the way back down at around $8.50. During the peak of the 3D printer market mania, bulls justified absurd market valuations by arguing that 3D printers would ultimately be as common in U.S. homes as microwaves. The slight oversight in that thesis ended up being that nobody actually needed or wanted 3D printers. In hindsight, the idea that 3D printers would follow the same growth trajectory 2D printers followed makes little sense. 3D printers are far more expensive and difficult to buy, use and maintain than 2D printers. 3D Systems shares dropped as low as $6 in early 2016 during a broad market sell-off due to concerns about slowing growth in China. The stock bounced off that level and eventually peaked at a multiyear high of $23.70 in mid-2017. Over the next three-and-a-half years, 3D Systems shares continued to be extremely volatile, making a series of lower lows along the way. Prior to the pandemic, the stock made it as high as $12.56 in early 2020. Related Link: How Much Investing ,000 In Home Depot Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today 3D Systems In 2021, Beyond: 3D Systems shares dropped as low as $5.20 when the market bottomed in March 2020. However, it was one of few stocks that made new lows later that year. 3D Systems shares bottomed out at $4.60 in the second half of 2020, their low point of the last five years. Incredibly, 3D Systems shares that seemed to be dead in the water skyrocketed in January 2021 when the company announced the sale of its non-core software business and guided for fourth-quarter revenue growth above analyst expectations. Momentum traders triggered a short squeeze in the stock that sent it skyrocketing as high as $56.50, its highest point of the last five years. The stock has since pulled back to around $35.01. 3D Systems investors who bought five years ago and held on were bailed out by the short squeeze. In fact, $1,000 in 3D Systems stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $3,383 today. Looking ahead, analysts are extremely skeptical 3D Systems will hold onto its gains in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $22, suggesting 37.5% downside from current levels. (Photo: 3D Systems.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery TradesGameStop Drama Continues: Soaring Stock Halted, Cramer, Citron Weigh In© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pick-up truck hits Waltham traffic light, crashes into tree

    Police were investigating after a Ford F-150 pick-up truck appeared to have struck a traffic light and crashed into a nearly tree.

  • Singapore’s Olam Cements Food IPO Plans With Adviser Hires

    (Bloomberg) -- Olam International Ltd., one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, plans to list its food ingredients unit by the first half of 2022 as part of a major business overhaul.The Singapore-based company has appointed joint financial advisers and legal advisers to prepare for an initial public offering of the Olam Food Ingredients unit, it said in a statement on Friday.The company announced last year a plan to split its food business from the rest of its commodities trading. The move reflects growing recognition of the value of tapping into demand for specialty products from consumers who are becoming increasingly picky about the ingredients and origins of what they eat.Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese didn’t give an estimate on the size of the planned listing, but said it will be “one of the larger IPOs of recent times.”“In terms of the size of the IPO, it’s too early to announce what that would be,” Verghese said in an interview. “Given the size and scope of the OFI business, it would be a substantial IPO in whichever jurisdiction we list it.”Bloomberg News reported earlier that Olam is considering London for the listing, citing people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. Olam could also consider a secondary listing of the business in Singapore at a later date, the people said, adding that deliberations are ongoing and details could change.Verghese said the company hasn’t determined the venue for the listing and will consider all options to maximize value for new and existing shareholders.Main Shareholders“Our objective and criteria on which exchange or location to choose is going to be guided by where the OFI business model is likely to be fully understood,” he told Bloomberg on Friday.Olam’s shares fell as much as 3.1% in Singapore after the announcement, mirroring a slide in global equities. The stock remains 5% higher this year after losing 15% in 2020.Olam was founded in 1989 and listed on the Singapore exchange in 2005. The company has a market value of S$5.2 billion ($3.9 billion) and is ranked among the world’s top three suppliers of cocoa beans and cocoa products, as well as coffee, rice and cotton, according to its presentation notes last year.The company, which counts Singapore’s state-owned investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte. and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. as shareholders, is in the process of splitting its business into two, a move aimed at helping it maximize long-term value via capital raising options, including IPO listings, according to a stock exchange filing.Demerger PlansThe group expects the separation of the two units to be completed by end-2021. It’s evaluating a plan that would see Olam’s listing on the Singapore Exchange move to a new holding company, and intends to demerge the food ingredients business by distributing shares to investors.Olam Food Ingredients offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients, which comprises cocoa, coffee, edible nuts, spices and dairy. It also own farms, farm-gate origination and manufacturing facilities.The other unit, Olam Global Agri, supplies food, feed and fiber with a focus on emerging markets in Asia and Africa. It includes Olam’s grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice, cotton and commodity financial service businesses.Verghese said Olam plans to list OGA about 12 months after the food unit IPO. “We will do it sequentially because the bandwidth required to do two IPOs concurrently at the same time is going to be challenging.”On Friday, Olam reported its first full-year earnings since the restructuring. Profit fell 22% to S$246 million, largely due to a one-time impairment on its Gabon investment. The food ingredients unit posted a 43% growth in the second half, but its 2020 earnings slipped 2.8% amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Updates with details from CEO interview from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US trade pick Tai defends use of tariffs

    US Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai on Thursday defended the use of tariffs as a valid negotiating tool and vowed to strictly enforce existing trade agreements, including with China.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • TV host criticises Trump Jr and Lauren Boebert, accusing them of acting like IRA and Osama Bin Laden

    ‘It communicates that they’re open to at least the possibility of violent overthrow of the government,’ claims Chris Hayes

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president