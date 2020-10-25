New York police officer uses patrol car loudspeaker to shout 'Trump 2020'

An NYPD officer on Saturday night used his patrol car’s loudspeaker to yell: ‘Trump 2020!' (@Thumpio)

New York's police commissioner has described as "unacceptable" a viral video of a police officer in Brooklyn using his patrol car's loudspeaker to yell: "Trump 2020!"

The footage was taken in the Flatbush district of Brooklyn on Saturday night.

A man walks over a zebra crossing and notices an NYPD patrol car partially parked on the crossing, obscuring his path.

He remonstrates with the officers, standing outside the parked patrol car at the intersection of St Paul Place and Crooke Ave.

When he returns a few minutes later and once again tells them they are illegally parked, one of the officers uses his car's loudspeaker to say: "Trump 2020!"

“Go f*** yourself you f****** fascist,” the man yells back.

A second clip shot from a nearby window shows the first videographer storming off, as the officer taunts him on the loudspeaker.

“Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020,” the officer says.

“Take a picture, take a video, put it on your Facebook, put it on YouTube. Have some fun."

As the man walks away, the officer mockingly says: “Tough guy, tough guy.”

Members of the NYPD are supposed to be apolitical.

According to the code of conduct, "while on duty or in uniform" it it is forbidden for an officer to be involved in "endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of any political party or candidate for public office."

Dermot Shea, the NYPD commissioner, called the clip “one hundred percent unacceptable. Period.”

He tweeted: “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation.”

The NYPD confirmed that it is investigating.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan also admonished the officer.

“When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Behaviour like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public.”

Bill de Blasio, the Democratic mayor of New York, said that there would be "consequences" for the officer.

“Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences,” he tweeted.

“We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

