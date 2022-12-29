New York police officers stabbed, suspect shot and killed

Two New York police officers were stabbed Wednesday and a suspect was shot and killed.

The Suffolk County police officers were attacked in Medford, a Long Island suburb 60 miles east of New York City. They arrived at a location on Birchwood Road around 5 p.m. where the incident occurred, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A view of a Suffolk County police vehicle. Two officers were stabbed Wednesday and a suspect was shot and killed, the department said.

One of the residents, a man, pulled out a knife and stabbed two officers, authorities said.

"During the incident, one or more officers discharged their weapon fatally striking the man," a police statement said.

One officer was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and another was taken to the same hospital via ambulance.

Their medical conditions were not disclosed. A third officer was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities did not say how many officers fired or the number of shots. The names of the injured officers or the suspect were not released.