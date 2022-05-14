New York police say that 13 people shot, 10 dead, during 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store

Police in New York State said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that it was on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store in Buffalo.

During a press conference, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that 13 people were shot, and 10 people died as a result of the shooting, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Gramaglia said that an 18-year-old White male allegedly committed the shooting and was live-streaming it online.

According to officials, the shooter traveled from "hours" outside of Buffalo. The shooting happened at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

"BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," the police department tweeted.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's "closely monitoring" the shooting.

"I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials," Hochul tweeted.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that it has ordered "all available resources and personnel" to assist the Buffalo Police Department in responding to the shooting.

A spokesperson for Twitch, an online streaming platform, told Fox News Digital that a user has been suspended from Twitch after the shooting.

"We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the incident took place during a live broadcast, and the company will work with law enforcement during the course of their investigation.