New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

Mayor Warren speaks to press in Rochester, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - New York State Police conducted a search at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren as part of a criminal investigation, the police said late on Wednesday.

A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home.

Warren, who is a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a party primary coming up next month.

"The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time", the police said in a statement.

Investigators were seen carrying items outside of Warren's home including a blue plastic container and several black bags, according to the Rochester City Newspaper. Police also marked off the house with tape and redirected traffic away from its location.

Warren is currently under indictment on felony campaign fraud charges with the case pending in state court. The charges stem from her 2017 re-election campaign, with her opponents accusing Warren of using her political action committee to make larger-than-allowed donations to her campaign.

A representative for the county district attorney said that Wednesday's search was not connected to Warren's indictment last year on campaign finance charges, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Corp Boss Lachlan Murdoch Says Tucker Carlson’s Vaccine Misinformation Is ‘Brave’

    Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch stuck up for his ratings darling Tucker Carlson in a recent interview with Business Insider, and called Carlson’s comments about coronavirus vaccine “brave.” Tucker has in past episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” said that young, healthy people don’t need the coronavirus vaccine, alleged Dr. Anthony Fauci helped create COVID-19 in a lab and coronavirus vaccines kill people. All of that is untrue, and Factcheck.org recently debunked several of Tucker’s statements. But Lachlan — son of Fox Corp. chairman and conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch — told Business Insider May 18 that he didn’t think there was anything wrong with Tucker’s claims. Rupert’s other son, James, quit the family business at Fox last summer because he said he didn’t support in the company’s editorial decisions anymore. “He basically just went into the CDC data, right?” Lachlan told Insider about Tucker. “So there’s nothing the CDC itself isn’t saying.” Lachlan also said that he thinks Fox News isn’t as far-right as some people might consider it to be. “Trump was attacking us nonstop, and we didn’t bend to that,” Lachlan told Insider, referring to the time Trump briefly turned his back on what is typically his favorite network when they called President Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 election before other outlets did. “Trump was attacking us nonstop, and we didn’t bend to that,” Lachlan told Insider. “Obviously our opinion is center-right. We held our own. We were happy with where we were. In a strange way, if you’ve got the left and the right criticizing you, you’re doing something right. You really are in the middle.” Lachlan is a staunch defender of Tucker. He backed the Fox News host in April when people reprised calls for advertisers and viewers to boycott Tucker’s show after a segment on “replacement theory,” or the idea that having more immigrants in America prevents Republicans from winning elections. At the time the Anti-Defamation League and its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt decried Tucker’s statements as “racist and toxic.” Lachlan then wrote to Greenblatt and said he “respectfully disagreed” with Greenblatt’s take on Tucker’s comments. “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory,” Lachlan said. “Fox Corporation shares your values and abhors anti-Semitism, white supremacy and racism of any kind. In fact, I remember fondly the ADL honoring my father with your International Leadership Award, and we continue to support your mission.” Greenblatt wasn’t moved and replied back, “as you noted in your letter, ADL honored your father over a decade ago, but let me be clear that we would not do so today, and it does not absolve you, him, the network, or its board from the moral failure of not taking action against Mr. Carlson.” Read original story Fox Corp Boss Lachlan Murdoch Says Tucker Carlson’s Vaccine Misinformation Is ‘Brave’ At TheWrap

  • Liz Cheney says she won't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP wins House

    Former House Republican conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney told Politico she wouldn’t vote for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker next year if the GOP won back the House majority.Why it matters: Cheney has signaled she will continue to be a voice of opposition against Donald Trump and factions of her own party, including those like McCarthy who she believes have enabled the former president and his lies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCheney was ousted from leadership last week for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for continuing to criticizing his election lies in the months following.“I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him,” Cheney said of McCarthy in an interview out Tuesday.Between the lines: Cheney's words highlight the broken relationship between she and McCarthy, as the pair have ended up on either side of a rift about whether Trump should be a leading voice in the party during his post-presidency.Cheney told NBC's "Today" after her ouster last week that McCarthy's visit to Mar-a-Lago to see Trump in the weeks following Jan. 6 was "really stunning."Axios previously reported that Cheney plans to run for re-election while painting her rift with her own party as more than just a squabble about her leadership position — but instead about truth and the soul of the GOP.Go deeper: Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020More than 100 Republicans threaten to form 3rd party over Trump More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson About a Gift She Gave Him

    Blake Shelton and fellow 'The Voice' judges Nick Jonas and John Legend visited 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday, where the country singer was caught in a lie when the host asked him about a certain gift she gave him.

  • ‘Public Health 101 failure’: CDC mask decision may knock out Biden’s workplace Covid crackdown

    Guidance that nixes masks for the vaccinated appears at odds with pending OSHA regulations that were expected to mandate masks on the job.

  • Val Demings, who rose to national prominence as a Trump impeachment manager, plans to challenge Marco Rubio in the 2022 Florida Senate race

    As a former Orlando police chief, Demings, a three-term Democratic congresswoman, could offer a compelling perspective on issues of policing reform.

  • Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc set up a 24-7 "special operations center" last week to respond to content posted on its platform about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict amid violence in the region, the company said on Wednesday. Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about the conflict have circulated on social media platforms amid the deadly fighting. "This operations center allows us to closely monitor the situation so we can remove content that violates our community standards faster, while also addressing possible errors in enforcement," Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of content policy, told reporters on a conference call.

  • Reports: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation

    The New York attorney general's office has begun a criminal tax investigation into Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, CNN first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: Weisselberg has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators are pushing for him to cooperate with them in their investigation into former President Trump's organization, per CNN and the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced on Tuesday a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, working with the Manhattan district attorney's office while also keeping open its civil inquiry into the company's financial records.The investigation is looking into potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.The big picture: Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office last month reportedly seized financial records from Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg.Investigators for James are looking at "whether taxes were paid on fringe benefits" from Trump gave him, "including cars and tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one" of Weisselberg's grandchildren, the Times reports.Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office is examining the CFO's Trump Organization role, personal finances and benefits allegedly given to his son Barry Weisselberg, who is also a Trump Organization employee, according to CNN.What they're saying: James' office declined to comment and representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Trump said earlier Wednesday that the investigation "is in desperate search of a crime.""These investigations have also been going on for years with members and associates of the Trump Organization being viciously attacked, harassed, and threatened, in order to say anything bad about the 45th President of the United States."TrumpGo deeper: Donald Trump's legal troubles become criminalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Obama decides that, sure, he might as well confirm existence of UFOs on James Corden's show

    Earlier this week, we covered 60 Minutes’ episode all about how UFOs (UAPs if you’re fancy) are definitely real. Not to be outdone by the creepy enthusiasm shown by reptilian senator Marco Rubio during the broadcast, former president/current podcaster Barack Obama decided to hurry up and confirm the existence of UFOs during his next available media appearance.

  • Chicago mayor: Reporters of color get 2-year mark interviews

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly" white press corps in Chicago. “I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many," Lightfoot, who is Black, tweeted, also issuing a detailed letter to City Hall reporters on her decision.

  • Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

    “Now it’s time to get back to the big screen,” Schwarzenegger told a socially distanced audience at AMC Century City 15 theater in Los Angeles. The actor and former California governor was joined by filmmakers and major Hollywood studio executives as part of the “Big Screen is Back” initiative. Other speakers included J.J. Abrams, Maggie Q, Sam Richardson, Janicza Bravo and David Bruckner.

  • DAFI Protocol and Seascape Partner to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry by Integrating dCWS Tokens to Introduce New Reward Mechanisms

    Seascape is making waves in DeFi gaming. Seascape is now turning DAFI’s revolutionary inflation model to fuel long-term NFT action by balanced metrics of demand and supply. DAFI will be exploring new territories by strategically partnering with Seascape, an ultimate gaming platform designed around DeFi & NFT’s. DAFI Protocol has designed an entirely new inflation model that can significantly contribute to the long-term growth and drive mainstream adoption of diverse blockchain networks. Its primary mission is to enable projects to seamlessly integrate flavored dTokens to create new staking reward mechanisms that limit excess supply and maintain scarcity. Seascape has teamed up with DAFI protocol to leverage its innovative staking distribution models that utilizes demand as one of the significant factors for reward distribution. This partnership will set a strong foundation for the DeFi ecosystem to thrive and will allow incentivized gaming to attract active users to the DeFi space. Incentivizing iGaming by integrating DAFI Under the purview of this partnership, Seascape will soon be able to create dTokens after the successful integration with DAFI. Seascape will be employing dCWS tokens for their ecosystem requirements. The new feature will allow Seascape to create a new movement in the decentralized economy. It will primarily utilize dTokens for seamless reward distribution based on different metrics while also enabling staking for its users. DAFI employs a completely new reward model that puts an end to hyperinflation. Its flavored dTokens limit the excess supply in the decentralized economy, thus protecting the network from supply shocks. This allows market participants to benefit the most in terms of increasing staking rewards but also maintaining scarcity when demand is low. The influx of synthetic tokens in the Seascape ecosystem will drive goals of gamification for people who love games by incentivizing them in the most optimal way by introducing dCWS. With users attracted towards igaming due to increased incentives, it is important to infuse DAFI’s synthetic tokens which can drive better rewards structure $CWS users. This will drive the overall utility of the platform attracting long-term users with this unique incentivization model which will instill high degree of confidence for $CWS holders. Crowing the Users within Seascape DAFI is competing with a broken model that was previously employed by blockchain networks for widespread adoption. The model involved the distribution of large token quantities within the community as staking rewards to attract users to the platform and drive utility. This flawed model inflated the circulating supply benefiting the short-term supporters for the early exit. However, this would be a significant hurdle for network adoption. DAFI designed a solution wherein the users would be incentivized proportionally per the network demand. This will help in fuelling the token utility at the same time incentivize long-term users who are keen on the future growth of the platform. With the Seascape thriving ecosystem as a one-stop solution for gaming and NFTs, it is important to incentivize users appropriately to cement its place as a leader in the space. While Seascape’s aspirations involve truly incentivizing users to unleash the potential of the gaming industry. DAFI enables the creation of synthetics which is instrumental in distributing project rewards, bounties, and staking to the community users. This partnership will shelve greater excitement by strengthening DeFi adoption. The integration of synthetic CWS could induce network adoption for future growth. Zain Rana, Founder of DAFI protocol had this to say about this partnership. “Today, gaming platforms possess DeFi attributes such as staking and liquidity mining mechanisms to attract users to their platform. With appropriate incentivization being a key in the decentralized space, DAFI synthetic tokens allow the creation of a more user-focused experience. The integration of DAFI’s functionalities into the Seascape ecosystem will benefit the network. Synthetic dCWS token will fuel sustainability and will simulate long term network activity in the Seascape ecosystem.” Seascape CEO, David Johansson had this to say regarding our collaboration. "Tokenized rewards are revolutionizing the game industry, but need to be balanced carefully with respect to project tokenomics. This partnership with Dafi will allow us a great deal of flexibility by setting conditions for how users will be able to redeem their CWS rewards. This will allow us to continue offering great rewards to our gamers without inflating the CWS supply more than necessary. This flexibility will allow us to innovate more and more with how we disperse our tokens through future games, and we are looking forward to integrating Seascape deeper into the cross-chain DeFi ecosystem." About Seascape Seascape Network is a decentralized ecosystem around the gamification of DeFi protocols and NFT assets. We aim to create an incentivized game platform where users, developers, and investors can come together to create a new movement in the decentralized economy. About DAFI Protocol DAFI reinvents how every decentralized network is rewarded. By creating synthetics pegged to different decentralized networks, every blockchain and cryptocurrency can create a dToken flavor to reward their early users while still enhancing scarcity when demand is low. DAFI can reward a network even when demand declines by issuing synthetics that will reward user’s later — instead of earlier. This approach will change the foundation of all staking, liquidity, and even social reward systems for the entire decentralized world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDAFI Protocol Collaborates with Chainlink to Power New Incentivization Model for DeFi© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The trend of unhappy quarterbacks trying to force trades could continue

    Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf recently decried “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term contracts and secure trades to new teams. They’re not “divas”; they’re instead recognizing the power they have, and they’re using it. Whatever the label, the trend likely won’t be ending any time soon. This year, NFL teams already have traded [more]

  • NY AG Letitia James adds ‘criminal capacity’ to probe of Trump organization

    The James investigation examines whether the Trump Organization lied about property value to get loans, avoid taxes. New York Attorney General Letitia James is adding a criminal component to her civil probe into the financial practices of the Trump Organization. The investigation has been underway since 2019, looking into whether the Trump Organization — with former President Donald Trump and his sons in leadership — misled banks and insurance companies by inflating property value to attain loans.

  • Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

    Colombia’s oil industry is yet again under considerable pressure, despite the national government in Bogota attempting to reactivate the economically crucial sector

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • France pushes Gaza ceasefire call at UN Security Council

    France is pushing a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which it plans to bring for a vote in the coming days if the fighting continues, a French source tells Axios. Why it matters: The move surprised the Biden administration, which has blocked three previous Security Council statements on Gaza. The French could use the draft resolution to get the U.S. to apply more pressure on Israel to stop its military operation. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: France circulated a draft to several members of the council on Tuesday. The move was coordinated with Egypt and Jordan following a summit between French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.The draft resolution is based on public statements in support of a ceasefire made by the Biden administration in recent days, according to the French source, in order to make it more difficult for the U.S. to veto a resolution that's based on its own policy.Israel lobbied the U.S. to block three previous draft statements on Gaza at the council. While it did so, the administration has begun sending signals that it wants Israel to end its operation soon.What's next: To block the resolution, the U.S. would have to use its veto power. That's something the Biden administration, which has pledged to strengthen multilateralism, will be reluctant to do.Go deeper: Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pelosi on what Republicans fear about a Jan. 6 commission: 'It sounds like they're afraid of the truth'

    During a press conference on Wednesday, before the vote on a bill that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about what some Republicans fear from such a panel. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them what they’re afraid of,” Pelosi said. “It sounds like they’re afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate.”

  • VP Harris meets with Guatemalan justice leaders before visit

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of leading voices on Guatemala’s troubled justice system Wednesday, sending yet another signal to Central American governments that the U.S. government is interested in addressing the region’s corruption. The White House meeting with two former Guatemalan chief prosecutors and two top judges came less than three weeks before Harris is scheduled to make her first trip abroad as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7 and 8. Harris made clear she believes the four Guatemalan women have been on the right side of the fight to uphold the rule of law in their country.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-FARC leader Jesus Santrich killed in Venezuela, dissident group says

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Jesus Santrich, one of the most prominent leaders of a group of Colombia's former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace accord, has been killed in Venezuela in an operation by Colombia's military, former FARC dissidents said late on Tuesday. Santrich was traveling by a truck in Venezuela when it was attacked by Colombian commandos the dissident group, which calls itself the Segunda Marquetalia, said in a statement. Santrich, who initially backed the 2016 peace deal, was wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges and had long been thought to be based in Venezuela.