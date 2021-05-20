New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

Benzinga

Seascape is making waves in DeFi gaming. Seascape is now turning DAFI’s revolutionary inflation model to fuel long-term NFT action by balanced metrics of demand and supply. DAFI will be exploring new territories by strategically partnering with Seascape, an ultimate gaming platform designed around DeFi & NFT’s. DAFI Protocol has designed an entirely new inflation model that can significantly contribute to the long-term growth and drive mainstream adoption of diverse blockchain networks. Its primary mission is to enable projects to seamlessly integrate flavored dTokens to create new staking reward mechanisms that limit excess supply and maintain scarcity. Seascape has teamed up with DAFI protocol to leverage its innovative staking distribution models that utilizes demand as one of the significant factors for reward distribution. This partnership will set a strong foundation for the DeFi ecosystem to thrive and will allow incentivized gaming to attract active users to the DeFi space. Incentivizing iGaming by integrating DAFI Under the purview of this partnership, Seascape will soon be able to create dTokens after the successful integration with DAFI. Seascape will be employing dCWS tokens for their ecosystem requirements. The new feature will allow Seascape to create a new movement in the decentralized economy. It will primarily utilize dTokens for seamless reward distribution based on different metrics while also enabling staking for its users. DAFI employs a completely new reward model that puts an end to hyperinflation. Its flavored dTokens limit the excess supply in the decentralized economy, thus protecting the network from supply shocks. This allows market participants to benefit the most in terms of increasing staking rewards but also maintaining scarcity when demand is low. The influx of synthetic tokens in the Seascape ecosystem will drive goals of gamification for people who love games by incentivizing them in the most optimal way by introducing dCWS. With users attracted towards igaming due to increased incentives, it is important to infuse DAFI’s synthetic tokens which can drive better rewards structure $CWS users. This will drive the overall utility of the platform attracting long-term users with this unique incentivization model which will instill high degree of confidence for $CWS holders. Crowing the Users within Seascape DAFI is competing with a broken model that was previously employed by blockchain networks for widespread adoption. The model involved the distribution of large token quantities within the community as staking rewards to attract users to the platform and drive utility. This flawed model inflated the circulating supply benefiting the short-term supporters for the early exit. However, this would be a significant hurdle for network adoption. DAFI designed a solution wherein the users would be incentivized proportionally per the network demand. This will help in fuelling the token utility at the same time incentivize long-term users who are keen on the future growth of the platform. With the Seascape thriving ecosystem as a one-stop solution for gaming and NFTs, it is important to incentivize users appropriately to cement its place as a leader in the space. While Seascape’s aspirations involve truly incentivizing users to unleash the potential of the gaming industry. DAFI enables the creation of synthetics which is instrumental in distributing project rewards, bounties, and staking to the community users. This partnership will shelve greater excitement by strengthening DeFi adoption. The integration of synthetic CWS could induce network adoption for future growth. Zain Rana, Founder of DAFI protocol had this to say about this partnership. “Today, gaming platforms possess DeFi attributes such as staking and liquidity mining mechanisms to attract users to their platform. With appropriate incentivization being a key in the decentralized space, DAFI synthetic tokens allow the creation of a more user-focused experience. The integration of DAFI’s functionalities into the Seascape ecosystem will benefit the network. Synthetic dCWS token will fuel sustainability and will simulate long term network activity in the Seascape ecosystem.” Seascape CEO, David Johansson had this to say regarding our collaboration. "Tokenized rewards are revolutionizing the game industry, but need to be balanced carefully with respect to project tokenomics. This partnership with Dafi will allow us a great deal of flexibility by setting conditions for how users will be able to redeem their CWS rewards. This will allow us to continue offering great rewards to our gamers without inflating the CWS supply more than necessary. This flexibility will allow us to innovate more and more with how we disperse our tokens through future games, and we are looking forward to integrating Seascape deeper into the cross-chain DeFi ecosystem." About Seascape Seascape Network is a decentralized ecosystem around the gamification of DeFi protocols and NFT assets. We aim to create an incentivized game platform where users, developers, and investors can come together to create a new movement in the decentralized economy. About DAFI Protocol DAFI reinvents how every decentralized network is rewarded. By creating synthetics pegged to different decentralized networks, every blockchain and cryptocurrency can create a dToken flavor to reward their early users while still enhancing scarcity when demand is low. DAFI can reward a network even when demand declines by issuing synthetics that will reward user’s later — instead of earlier. This approach will change the foundation of all staking, liquidity, and even social reward systems for the entire decentralized world.