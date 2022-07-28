York police searching for suspect who stole Ferrari and crashed it

Jul. 28—York police are investigating the theft of a gray 2021 Ferrari CP 812 GT that was stolen from the Cliff House in Cape Neddick on Saturday night.

Police later found the Italian sports car crashed beside the road in York with extensive front-end damage, its airbags deployed and its windshield kicked out.

"The owner said the car is worth upwards of $700,000 although I cannot confirm its true value," Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan said in an email Wednesday night. "The owner is from Canada and is very cooperative. The case is under investigation and we are receiving assistance from the Cliff House to determine the suspect or facts of the case."

The two-door, two-passenger sports car has a base price of over $400,000, according to a review in Motortrend that said a 789-horsepower V-12 engine propels "the insanely powerful" vehicle at up to 211 mph.

York Police responded to the Cliff House on Sunday for a report of a stolen vehicle, York police said Wednesday. Officers were told that the sports car had been stolen from the Cliff House's front parking lot sometime late Saturday. A security guard was the last person to see the sleek roadster at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the owner, who has not been publicly identified, had given the Ferrari's keys to a valet to store in the valet office until morning. Investigators believe that sometime during the night someone took the key out of the box where it was being kept and drove away with the Ferrari.

Officers discovered the vehicle off the road near the intersection of Route 1 and Mountain Road in York at 5:28 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was later impounded as evidence. It will need repairs before it can be driven again. The owner has since returned to Canada.

Detectives are asking that anyone who lives on Shore Road, Route 1 or Mountain Road and has video cameras to check their surveillance footage from late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Cryan at 207-363-4444. Anonymous tips can be left with the Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or on Crime Stoppers website at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

"I don't think we get many vehicles like that around here," Cryan told Seacoastonline.com. "I would imagine somebody saw an opportunity to take it for a ride."