New York police seek man who made "anti-Asian statements" while attacking woman

·1 min read

(Reuters) - New York police are searching for a man who punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making "anti-Asian statements", the latest violent incident following a rise in hate crimes in the United States.

The New York Police Department's hate crimes department said in a tweet https://twitter.com/NYPDHateCrimes/status/1376681962086227969 that the woman was approached in a street in Midtown Manhattan shortly before noon on Monday "by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body."

Videos posted on social media showed the attacker kicking the woman in the stomach, knocking her to the ground and stamping on her at least three times before walking away without anyone trying to protect her. One man shut the door of a nearby building without attending the victim, the footage showed.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that targeting anyone "because of the color of their skin, the religion they worship, their sexual preference or anything else" would not be tolerated.

New York City launched plans last week to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team to combat a rise in hate crimes against Asians, which included shooting attacks at Atlanta-area spas this month in which six Asian women were killed..

Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • People around India celebrate Holi as COVID lockdowns begin in Mumbai

    While the Indian state of Maharashtra started imposing lockdowns due to COVID-19 spikes, people across many other regions of the nation held large celebrations for Holi.

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody, who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the tourist resort of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. An autopsy showed Salazar's neck had been broken.

  • K-pop's BTS calls for end to rising anti-Asian racism, says it suffered racist abuse

    South Korea's K-pop music group BTS called on Tuesday for an end to anti-Asian racism and said it had also suffered racist abuse which had made them feel powerless and hurt their self esteem. BTS, the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination, made the appeal in a statement posted on Twitter along with hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate. The shootings have stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus."

  • Watch Jenna Bush's Heartwarming Interview with 99-Year-Old Beverly Cleary in 2016

    On what makes her proudest: "The fact that children love my books."

  • Nathan Chen is the First Asian American Figure Skater to Win 3 Consecutive World Titles

    Nathan Chen became the first Asian American figure skater to win three consecutive men's titles at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. The 21-year-old skater is the first American to accomplish this feat since Scott Hamilton. Since his fifth-place standing at the 2018 Olympics, Chen has become an undefeated champion of worlds, nationals, Skate Americas and the Grand Prix Finals.

  • ‘We Feel Grief and Anger,’ Say BTS in Emotional Note to Stop Asian Hate

    South Korean pop group BTS has posted a letter expressing its support for the Stop Asian Hate movement that has arisen as a result of increased frequency in instances of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. “We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” reads the statement, which […]

  • ‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ Renewed For Season 2 At PBS Masterpiece; A+E Networks International Drops Out

    Victorian London’s first-ever female detective will continue to crack cases after PBS Masterpiece renewed Miss Scarlet and The Duke for a second season. However, A+E Networks International, which launched the series as its first global scripted co-production has exited the project. The drama, which stars Kate Phillips in the titular role and Stuart Martin as […]

  • U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

    The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it would not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review its appeals court loss against Qualcomm Inc, which the agency had accused of breaking antitrust law in selling chips for smartphones. In October, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks. In a statement, Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter noted "significant headwinds facing the Commission in this matter" in deciding to not petition the Supreme Court.

  • Stars Celebrating Holi in 2021

    Despite it still being difficult to gather in groups, celebrities made the most out of their Holi festivities, welcoming in spring and ushering in a new start with their colorful, joyful (and close-to-home) celebrations

  • First they killed cereal and marriage. Now, millennials are ready to take Washington.

    The much-maligned generation is aging into the ruling class, forged by near-constant crises and institutional failures — plus a side of avocado toast.

  • For Michael Bisping, commentating makes life after fighting swell: ‘That’s why I don’t miss it’

    Michael Bisping has found peace in retirement thanks to his position as a UFC cageside commentator.

  • Black Britons should get the COVID-19 vaccine, stars urge

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some of Britain's best-known Black celebrities united on Tuesday to urge the country's Black communities to have a COVID-19 vaccine after figures showed far fewer were getting the shot compared to the rest of the population. The Office for National Statistics said on Monday that while overall more than 90% of those aged over 70 had received their first vaccine shot, take up rates among people identifying as Black African and Black Caribbean were just 58.8% and 68.7% respectively. Hollywood stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton joined actor and comedian Lenny Henry, a household name in Britain, in signing an open letter encouraging those in the Black community to get a shot.

  • Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly slashing 3-year-old daughter's neck with scissors

    A mother of a 3-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing her daughter in the neck with a pair of scissors before doing the same to herself. The incident occurred on Saturday, March 27, in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County, Maryland -- just north of Washington, D.C. -- when emergency services received a call at approximately 10:50 a.m. after a relative who had arrived at the family home observed blood on the floor of the residence, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. When officers entered the home they discovered a pair of scissors and blood on the floor of the home before locating 28-year-old Anne Catherine Akers on a bedroom floor suffering from a laceration to her neck.

  • Judy Chu and Georgia members of Congress co-sponsor resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate

    32 U.S. senators and 101 U.S. representatives have co-sponsored a resolution to condemn anti-Asian hate after shootings in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women.Why it matters: The push comes amid a yearlong spike in hate and violence against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Congressional leaders introduced the resolution, whose co-sponsors are all Democrats, last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe resolution "condemns the recent shootings in Atlanta, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to combat hate against the AAPI community," according to a press release distributed Monday.It also condemns "the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence" that led to the shootings.The resolution is led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of Congress from Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), Nikema Williams (D) and Lucy McBath (D).Between the lines: The GOP will face considerable pressure to back the resolution, considering 164 House Republicans opposed a similar measure introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) last year.GOP freshman Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), both of whom are Asian American women, have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism and former President Trump's "China virus" rhetoric.What they're saying: "We must stand against AAPI hate and violence, full stop," Warnock said in a statement. "Let me be clear: hate, including hate that hurts and kills members of the Asian-American community, has no place in Georgia—or anywhere in our country.""This was a hate crime, plain and simple," Chu added. "But this violence has long predated the murders in Georgia ... That is why it is so important that all leaders speak out to reject bigotry and violence."Go deeper: Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Made in Mass.: Beloved Italian staple Pastene Foods

    A staple in Italian cooking --- Pastene Foods -- has its deep family roots right here in Massachusetts.

  • Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating)

    Spring has finally arrived. But because it probably won’t be safe enough to fully enjoy the change in weather until the majority of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s a good thing broadcast networks have lined up new programming to keep us busy indoors a while longer. ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and The CW have set several spring premiere dates for their respective series, and TheWrap has rounded up all the debuts thus far for fresh and continuing shows, which you can find below. There are sure to be more spring premiere dates announced over the coming weeks, so we’ll continue to update this list as new ones become available. Make sure to check back with TheWrap for the latest news about which new and returning shows are arriving this spring on ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and The CW. Also Read: 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating) And if you don’t see a show on the list below, check out our groupings of broadcast TV’s fall and winter premiere dates, as many new and returning series did manage to begin their seasons a few months back. Tuesday, March 308 p.m — “Pooch Perfect” (ABC, series premiere) 9 p.m. — “Supergirl” (The CW, season premiere) Thursday, April 1 8 p.m. — “Manifest” (NBC, season premiere) 8:30 p.m. — “United States of Al” (CBS, series premiere) 9 p.m. — “The Moodys” (Fox, season premiere) 10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC, series premiere) Wednesday, April 7 8 p.m. — “Kung Fu” (The CW, series premiere)8:30 p.m. — “Home Economics” (ABC, series premiere) Thursday, April 810:01 p.m. — “Rebel” (ABC, series premiere) Also Read: Spring TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos) Sunday, May 2 8 p.m. — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW, season premiere) Friday, May 7 9 p.m. — “Dynasty” (The CW, season premiere) Sunday, May 23 8:30 p.m. — “Duncanville” (Fox, season premiere) Monday, May 31 9 p.m. — “Housebroken” (Fox, series premiere) Wednesday, June 9 9 p.m. — “In the Dark” (The CW, season premiere) Monday, June 14 8 p.m — “The Republic of Sarah” (The CW, series premiere) Read original story Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating) At TheWrap

  • CDC Director Says She Has a Sense of ‘Impending Doom’ About Fourth COVID Wave: ‘I’m Scared’

    "For the health of our country, we must work together now to prevent a fourth surge," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

  • NYPD seeks suspect after assault on elderly Asian-American woman

    An elderly Asian American woman was attacked by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.

  • Masai Ujiri's future with Raptors front and center after trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors are facing several questions heading into the offseason, none bigger than the future of their president.

  • Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.