York police Sgt. Brian Curtin, a champion of empathy in law enforcement, retires

YORK, Maine — Sgt. Brian Curtin, who retired last week after working for the York Police Department since 1987, said he had two overwhelming passions growing up. He wanted to be a police officer, and he dreamed of being a farmer.

Curtin said most of his heroes and role models during his childhood in Braintree, Massachusetts, were police officers.

"One of those heroes was Officer Bill McDonald, who was the town’s safety officer working with the youth of the community," Curtin said. "He was a very warm, compassionate and empathetic officer who was larger than life and always greeting kids with a great smile and comforting presence."

Back then, the idea of community policing wasn't all about government-funded programs; "It was just what police officers did," Curtin said.

"As a real young kid, I could be found with my white gloves and a police hat standing on the corner ... Growing up I always wanted to be that kind of police officer," he said.

Curtin said he was raised Irish Catholic in the Boston suburbs and attended parochial school until eighth grade. He said he spent a lot of time daydreaming about his passions rather than concentrating on his studies. Then he went to an agricultural trade school, Norfolk County Agricultural High School, where half of the day was academics and the other half was hands-on instruction in agricultural fields.

"That was a real game changer for me, and my grades improved greatly furthering my knowledge and deepening my passions," he said.

"Working through high school and into my early 20s on farms, landscape companies and construction companies certainly fine-tuned my work ethic and commitment to work in the soil and grow healthy food using holistic organic principles," he added.

His law enforcement career

At the same time, Curtin took steps to evolve his career into law enforcement. He became a reserve police officer in Braintree in 1985, working nights and weekends, then he became a full-time police officer in York in 1987.

"Working in a small town like York made it easy to practice the type of policing my role models had shown me," he said.

Curtin worked as a patrol officer from 1987 through 1998, then he worked as a school resource officer from 1998 to 2000, when he was promoted to sergeant.

He was also assigned to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as a Cadre from 2006 through 2007, and he volunteered for three years as a leader to young children of slain police officers at the FBI Academy.

York Police Department Sgt. Brian Curtin, who retired at the end of 2021, pays his respects with a wreath placed at a veteran's grave.

Curtin's law enforcement specialties include numerous incident command courses, FBI Negotiator, Maine Criminal Justice Academy Instructor, EMT, Police Physical Fitness Evaluator, Basic and Advanced School Resource Officer, ASP Expandable Police Baton Instructor, Certified through the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation as in Advanced Critical Incident Debriefing and Recipient of the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award.

His proudest accomplishment

Curtin said he was able in 1998 to deepen his resolve to be like "Officer Bill" by researching and developing information on a new concept in policing: school resource officers assigned full-time to schools.

"I wrote the grant and presented the program to the School Committee. Initially it was a difficult concept to introduce to the school community with some real skeptics, but our approach of adding a caring, compassionate and empathetic adult to everyday school life who was working for the protection, education and wellbeing of our school children won over the naysayers and the program was born," he said. "This is one of my proudest accomplishments, and I am so very happy to see that the program has expanded and continues today over 20 years later with many of the same founding principles of providing a compassionate, caring, empathetic police officer to help guide our community’s children to the path of adulthood."

"I have also discovered that compassionate, empathetic policing isn't a pastime," he added. "It has been an incredible honor to have worked with the officers of the York Police Department, who value and practice this same style of policing every day.

Perspective gained as a father

Curtin married in 1993 and had three children: Ryan, Cameron and Mackenzie.

"Becoming a father certainly changed my outlook on life," Curtin said. "They are all grown up now and moving forward with their lives making me so very proud every day."

Ryan works at Anthony’s and is studying Criminal Justice with plans to follow in his father's footsteps. "He has many of the same principals of policing in a compassionate and empathetic way," Curtin said. "He will make a great police officer."

Cameron is currently a U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant and Platoon Leader of an Infantry Platoon.

Mackenzie has worked in the medical profession other various industries. In April 2021, she had Curtin's first grandchild, Bailey Anne. Curtin described the baby as "a beautiful and blessed addition to our family."

Sgt. Brian Curtin and his wife, Samantha, plan to enjoy retirement while growing healthy food.

Curtin divorced in 2013 and remarried in 2017. By marrying Samantha, Curtin said he gained "four wonderful stepchildren": Wilson, Keely, Holly and Jonah.

Plans for retirement projects

In retirement, Curtin said he and Samantha are creating “Karass Pastures,” which will be a regenerative farm producing holistically, compassionately raised healthy food to increase consumers' healthy options for locally produced food.

Curtin said his favorite activities are working with livestock, operating heavy equipment, hiking with his dog Dakota and general physical fitness.

