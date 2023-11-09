York police: Sheriff's deputy shoots armed man while serving arrest warrant

YORK — A York County deputy sheriff shot an armed man Wednesday as the regional tactical team attempted to serve an arrest warrant on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

York Police Deputy Chief Steven Spofford said the incident occurred at 11:18 a.m. after the Southern Maine Response Team responded to a home on Mill Lane to serve the warrant.

York Police Deputy Chief Steven Spofford said the incident occurred at 11:18 a.m. after the Southern Maine Response Team responded to a home on Mill Lane to serve the warrant.

Spofford said the man, Nicholas Goodwin, failed to follow commands and brandished a firearm.

"When Mr. Goodwin brandished the firearm, he was shot by York County Deputy Alex Markellos," Spofford stated in a press release.

Goodwin was treated on the scene by tactical medics and was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by a York ambulance, where he is currently being treated.

"No officers were injured during the interaction," Spofford stated. "There is no ongoing threat to the public."

As with any officer-involved shooting, Spofford said the Attorney General’s office has been contacted and will be investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York police: AG investigating after sheriff's deputy shoots armed man