York police turn to the community for answers to rising gun violence

York's 15th homicide of the year came on the same day that Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow had already scheduled a community forum to discuss ways to combat increasing gun violence.

"You know the things we've been doing thus far to hold the line and help combat the gun violence in this community," Muldrow wrote in the Facebook post inviting people to Monday's forum. "We want to hear your ideas and suggestions. We want to share with you a few of ours. The next big things we're looking to try."

York County homicides:Record tied for 2021 cases. Here's where the investigations stand

More:Amid long stretch of violence, York pauses to reflect and focus on solutions, happiness

In 2022, 79% of all United States murders were committed with a firearm. Firearm-related homicides rose by nearly 35%, according to the CDC. The age of shooters is getting younger.

"We understand that the numbers you see are a national trend, indicative of what we're seeing here in York," Muldrow said at Monday's forum at the York City campus of Stillmeadow Church. "We see a community that is trying and using the resources that we have to try to get the work done but we are fighting an uphill battle because it is literally everywhere."

In York, police recognize that 50% of shooters are between the age of 14 to 24 years old. Out of all 15 homicides, 12 out of 15 were committed with firearms.

There are many initiatives to combat the violence in the city, including the Group Violence Initiative, Operation Scarecrow, a Juvenile engagement officer, and a surveillance camera registry form.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow speaks during a recent press conference about gun violence.

But police are facing a big problem; staffing.

There are 103 people on the police force. The number of calls for police in York equates to 495 calls per person per year.

"The truth is despite all the work, guns, programs, and outreach that we are doing, we are doing it with only 100 officers," said Muldrow. "And when you compare that to every other city in Pennsylvania that is statistically close to us, we are at the bottom. This department has the least number of officers available to us statewide."

Story continues

'We're all in this together': Residents respond to deadly tragedy in the Amish community

Police are doubling down on initiatives while focusing on cameras, education, and additional officers.

Mayor Michael Helfrich believes the city lacks recreation centers that provide activities and services for the youth.

"In the early 2000s when the federal government cut the community development block grant," Helfrich said, "community centers across the community closed. That is where I see us really missing the ball."

While some residents agreed with the idea of increasing cameras, youth programs, and mental health services, Samantha Dorm said that the county needs to have resources available for inmates when they re-enter the community. She pleaded for people to attend the York County commissioners' meetings and to talk with state legislators.

"From a seeding-the-community standpoint, the county was supposed to have resources ready for individuals," Dorm said. "The county, not the city, was supposed to make sure through probation that we had supervision, through health and human services that we had drug and alcohol testing as well as being able to get people into counseling."

Other residents questioned how the community could help parents of troubled youth if communication is the problem. Some asked if perhaps juveniles should wear ankle monitors after being released to the custody of a guardian. However, that could go against juvenile rights and has to be approved by a judge.

"We want to know what you think, we want to know what you have to say because we are humble enough to recognize that while we do this professionally, we don't have all the answers," Muldrow said. "Nobody has all the answers. So coming together with people who are like-minded and who want to be a part of the same goal is truly on the road to get there.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her at KParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York police turn to the community for ideas to reduce gun violence