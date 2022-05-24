York police warn about so-called 'grandparent scam'

May 24—York police are warning residents about a so-called "grandparent scam" that has resulted in at least two victims losing "a substantial amount of money."

The York Police Department is investigating two cases in which the scammer contacted victims and told them to send money because a grandson or other family member was in trouble and needed money to get out of jail or pay a fine.

Sometimes, the scammer has pretended to be a relative of the victim, who has been asked to either retrieve money from their bank or give out personal financial information. In both York cases, the scammer showed up at the victim's residence to collect the money.

"There have been four other cases in the area, on top of the two we are investigating in York," Piskopanis said. "We are urging the public to call their local police department if they receive a call regarding their loved one being arrested or needing funds for a violation of law. Reach out to family members as well to verify these claims. Please do not give out any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone."