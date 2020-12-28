New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt

Peter Weber

"Mr. President, it's time to end this dark charade," the New York Post editorial board urged President Trump in a front page editorial Monday. The "dark charade," the Post explains, is the attempt by Trump and his lawyers to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election during a Jan. 6 "pro forma" session of Congress. "In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup," the Post editorial board said, laying out some reasons we know Trump lost legitimately.

Trump's new go-to lawyer "Sidney Powell is a crazy person," the Post editorialists said. "Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful." They suggested Trump "obsess" about the Georgia special election, which he could actually affect, and used fear and flattery to nudge him in that direction.

If Georgia elects the two Democratic challengers, "you will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes," the Post editorial says. "Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you're helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world." The Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, is Trump's favorite newspaper, Post alumna Maggie Haberman says.

"Securing the Senate means securing your legacy," the Post tells Trump. "If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match." And we know how much Trump loves anarchists.

