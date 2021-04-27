New York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunked

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Beebe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A New York Post story claiming Vice President Kamala Harris's book was being handed out to migrant children has been thoroughly debunked, and the news outlet temporarily pulled two articles about the claims from its website. The site has since republished them with editor's notes attached, reports The Daily Beast's Max Tani.

The now-discredited story reported that federal officials gave out copies of Harris's 2019 children's book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, as part of "welcome kits" to children being held at a migrant shelter in Long Beach, California. This story spread across the right-wing media space, boosted by high-profile Republicans like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

The original article did not contain any attribution to back up its facts, reports The Washington Post. It appears, The Daily Beast writes, that the claim was based on just one image depicting a copy of Harris's book propped up against a backpack. Despite the lack of any further proof that the White House was behind this, Fox News like the New York Post, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire — published a similar article the following day, using "photographs show" as evidence for the baseless story. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported the book was likely donated to the shelter's informal library.

A Washington Post fact check called the whole saga "a good example of how misinformation spreads on right-wing media and gets amplified by Republican leaders," describing the situation as a "bad game of telephone." The New York Post's newest version now says the article "has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child."

More stories from theweek.com
The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election
Democrats face a stark choice on redistricting
The right's reactionary temptation

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

    Britney Spears is preparing to speak out in court. The pop star, who has been fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate, will "address the court directly" on the matter at a hearing this summer, her attorney said Tuesday, according to Page Six. The lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a judge to set this hearing at which Spears would be able to speak on the "status of the conservatorship," and the judge scheduled it for June 23, Variety reports. Ingham previously told the judge that Spears "has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Jamie Spears, and "will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." Spears has asked for him to be removed from the conservatorship, which dates back to 2008. The judge previously declined to do so but granted a request to appoint a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator. This order has not yet taken effect, according to Variety. Spears' court battle was covered earlier this year in a hit New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," which also delved into the "#FreeBritney" movement composed of fans who argue the conservatorship is not necessary. Spears herself hasn't spoken publicly about the case, though she wrote on Instagram in March that she was "embarrassed by the light" the February documentary put her in. A lawyer for Spears' father, Vivian Thoreen, said in February that he "rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation" with the conservatorship, as "people were harming her and they were exploiting her." The lawyer also said that Jamie Spears "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunkedDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • Trump's advisors are urging him to do a PSA to convince loyalists to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    The former president's close advisors are afraid that vaccine hesitancy among his Republican base could hurt his legacy.

  • Lorde is rating onion rings again

    Big news for the onion ring world: New Zealand singer Lorde has updated her foodstagram account, @onionringsworldwide, for the first time in 2021. "Yoosh lads back with another ring post …" she wrote in her latest review, adding: "these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we're talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer." Lorde said that while she vibed with the concept, "I think if you're gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate." View this post on Instagram A post shared by @onionringsworldwide True enough. But according to Lorde, the rings had "absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I've tried," so she gave it a "4/5 overall ringsperience." Not everything can be a Tennessee tempura onion ring, after all. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunkedDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • Family of man who died jumping into Thames to rescue woman pay tribute to their 'hero'

    The family of a 20-year-old who died after jumping in to the River Thames to rescue a woman have paid tribute to their "hero". Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was reportedly on his way home when he entered the water at around midnight on Saturday after spotting a woman fall from London Bridge. A GoFundMe fundraiser to support his family is closing in on £50,000, double the £25,000 target, with more than 3,000 people donating towards the funeral costs and support for the family. His father Michael Adewola, 63, told The Sun newspaper that his son, known as Jimi, deserved a "medal" for the "bravery" he showed by diving into the river with a friend to try and save the woman. "He is a very unique and angelic soul, and I am proud him, so proud, and I want the world to know he is the deepest and most wonderful man," Mr Adewola said. He added: "He is a hero, and always will be, I can't bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did, it was just like him to want to always try and help others." Jimi was with a friend, Bernard, when they heard a woman had fallen into the Thames. Bernard told Sky News: "There's a woman that's just jumped aboard, we can hear the woman screaming 'help me, help me, I'm gonna die'. "Instantly Jimi looked at me and I said, 'all right, we can look for her'. But we couldn't see her, it was pitch black." City of London Police previously said two men had entered the water after witnessing the woman fall from the bridge. The coastguard and the Metropolitan Police's marine unit rescued the woman and one of the men, but could not locate the other despite an extensive search. A body, believed to be that of the missing man, was found at 6am, police said, with his next of kin made aware. City of London Police said on Sunday that formal identification was yet to take place. Jimi's mother, 54-year-old Olasunkanmi Adewole, told Sky News: "I feel bad, because my son was trying to rescue a woman. "I feel so bad ... and I want people to help me. "I want justice for my son." Commenting on reports of Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's death, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that he "was the best of us". Mr Khan added: "A true hero of our city who gave his life trying to save another. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of tragic loss."

  • Want a smooth summer? Get two pairs of Spanx undies for (almost) the price of one!

    A single pair normally retails for $22, but this deal gets you two for just $26.50. Spanx so much, QVC!

  • NY Post Reporter Resigns, Says She Was ‘Ordered to Write’ False Kamala Harris Story

    The Post’s Laura Italiano says the article about Harris’ book was her “breaking point” A New York Post reporter who wrote a since-retracted article about migrant children getting a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ book as part of “welcome kits” said she resigned on Tuesday after she was “ordered to write” the story. “Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano tweeted. “The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point.” A spokesperson for the Post, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also Read: Fox News Walks Back Report That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant Kids (Video) The story originally was published last Friday, promoted on the Post’s Saturday front page and amplified by Fox News and prominent Republicans like RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Tom Cotton. But according to fact-checking from other outlets, including The Washington Post, Harris’ book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere” has not been handed out to children as part of “welcome kits” at a shelter in Long Beach, California. One single copy of the book was donated during a donation drive, Long Beach officials told The Washington Post. On Monday, the incorrect New York Post piece was taken offline briefly before a heavily edited version was reposted with an editor’s note that read, “The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.” An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post.— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 It's been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I'm sad to leave.— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 Read original story NY Post Reporter Resigns, Says She Was ‘Ordered to Write’ False Kamala Harris Story At TheWrap

  • Anthony Hopkins Was Asleep in Bed When He Won the Best Actor Oscar: 'So Happy and So Grateful'

    The two-time Oscar winner beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun

  • 'New York Post' Reporter Quits After She Was Allegedly 'Ordered' to Write Bogus Kamala Harris Story

    Laura Italiano announced her resignation Tuesday, after outlets debunked her recent article that claimed officials were giving Harris' book to migrant kids.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The New York Post deleted 2 stories falsely claiming the Biden administration was gifting Kamala Harris' book to migrant children

    The New York Post's debunked cover story was based on a single photograph of one of Harris' books that was donated to a migrant shelter.

  • Last-Ditch Plot to Undermine Biden’s Election Goes Full QAnon

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAn ongoing “audit” of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona, is taking its cues straight from a man intimately tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory.President Joe Biden won Arizona—and Maricopa County—in the 2020 election, a victory that was upheld by multiple bipartisan reviews. But last week, a Republican-led coalition launched its own recount of Maricopa County’s votes, a process helmed by a conspiracy-tweeting tech CEO and funded by an unknown slate of donors.The counting has just begun, but already the audit has become almost inextricable from the far-right internet. There, audit-watchers share tips and concerns about security offered by Ron Watkins, a man suspected of helping birth the QAnon craze.The audit, it should be noted, is nonbinding. Arizona’s Republican governor, secretary of state, and state Supreme Court chief justice all previously certified Biden’s victory. Nevertheless, the recount has been embraced by a conspiratorial set seeking to cast doubt on the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump himself.Watkins is a former administrator of 8kun, the forum that hosted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses Trump’s foes of Satanic pedophilia and cannibalism. A new HBO documentary argues that Watkins is one of the authors behind the conspiracy theory. Watkins, who did not return a request for comment, denies that he is the anonymous “Q.”He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.That hasn’t stopped him from imbuing an outlandish process with an extra dose of paranoia.Even before the audit kicked off, Watkins suggested that it might be attacked by rioters. “Will Maricopa county deploy police to protect the auditors from rioters?” he posted on his Telegram channel in mid-April. “Will the police end up standing down? You cannot have information security without physical security.”He wasn’t the only QAnon-adjacent person stoking those fears. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn claimed, without evidence, that anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter activists would attack the audit. “I’m telling you now, I’ll say it today, because we have intel that they may be bringing people down from Portland and Seattle to disrupt,” Flynn said during a speech this month. “I mean to disrupt finding the truth, discovering the truth?“Watkins has continued to imply the left was traveling to protest the audit—a process virtually no one outside of the far right has taken seriously. “If you have proof, chat logs, or information regarding BLM or antifa booking rooms in Arizona to protest the audits, please email me,” he wrote several days later.So far, any threat has yet to materialize. Outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the audit is being held, much of the ire appears reserved for Maricopa County’s Republican-majority board of supervisors, who previously certified the vote that gave Joe Biden the state’s electoral votes. “Board of supervisors are enemies of the nation,” read one flag, photographed by the Arizona Republic.But after months of “Stop the Steal” memes about phantom voter fraud, the security theater has been steadily escalating—with some semi-official help.The event is currently receiving security from the Arizona Rangers, a civilian law enforcement auxiliary that has raised more than $130,000 on GoFundMe since it began patrolling outside the audit. On Monday evening, the two most recent donations (each for $100) read, “Because I want the truth out once and for all, plus I want the right President back in Office, and that is Trump” and “THEY CANT STOP WHATS COMING! WWG1WGA!” (“WWG1WGA” is a QAnon slogan.)Observers on the right aren’t satisfied. They want even more heightened security, with Trump calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to hire more guards. “The Republican Party is demanding that Gov. Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote in one recent statement.On Facebook, the Arizona Rangers shared an article about Trump’s comments, from the fringe site Gateway Pundit. The article concluded with the claim that, “The Coliseum is well guarded and there are contingencies if someone tried to bully their way in. But the Democrats are desperate and will do anything—even steal an election to gain power.” (The Rangers, a group of more than 400 officers, do not receive state funding and do not have the full powers of a police force. They did not return a request for comment.)Watkins’ connections to the audit have previously drawn scrutiny. The recount is being steered by a Florida-based firm called Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO Doug Logan has promoted conspiracy theories about the election and tweeted multiple times at Watkins. Watkins’ Telegram posts about the audit are also shared frequently in groups dedicated to tracking the pointless process.But in Arizona, these channels are more than just group chats. A spin-off of the largest channel claimed to host a live Q&A with a state Senate-appointed official in charge of monitoring the audit. (That official could not be reached for comment on Monday.)Also on Monday, Logan, the Cyber Ninjas CEO, argued in court that his auditing methods should remain a secret and that a court hearing on the recount should be closed to the media and the public. That commitment to secrecy comes even as conservative outlets are promoting what they claim are the audit’s yet-to-be-announced findings.One image, which appeared on far-right network OAN and some similarly conspiratorial blogs, shows a tally of supposed Arizona ballots flagged as suspicious for reasons like “absentee ballots cast from addresses other than where voters legally reside.” The result, the unsourced graphic claims, is more than 250,000 “possible illegal votes.”The provenance of the graphic is unclear. A spokesperson for Logan and the audit effort did not return a request for comment on the graphic, or whether the audit had even processed 250,000 ballots to begin with. Hosts of OAN, which promoted the graphic, have been involved in launching a fundraiser for the audit. Despite the recount’s ongoing status, one of those hosts recently appeared in an OAN broadcast in which she declared that the process "will unravel the Democrat schemes from 2020."Another standard riff on the unsourced graphic came in a blog post that announced “It’s happening Patriots! The truth is coming out… TRUMP WON!” (Trump did not win.)That post was shared by Bobby Piton, the manager of an Illinois-based financial planning firm. Piton has previously promoted theories about voter fraud in Arizona (a USA Today analysis rated those claims as false).Reached by phone, Piton told The Daily Beast he was working on the audit in an unofficial capacity, after Logan asked him for his assistance. Piton said he and Watkins had been in touch last year and had recently reconnected to discuss the Arizona audit.“He just reached out and said, ‘I see you’re doing God’s work,’” Piton told The Daily Beast. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m trying, I’m trying.’ And, you know, he feels the same way about what he’s doing. And we just, we just kind of spoke about, I guess about the ballots. We were just talking about the UV lights [auditors are shining UV lights on the ballots]. We just kind of kick the tires around that and different technologies that could be used to expose voter fraud in the future, how we can maybe come up with ideas that we share with the public and collaborate.”Piton said he didn’t know much about QAnon and that Watkins had denied being Q. That said, Piton noted, he wouldn’t really care if Watkins was behind the conspiracy theory.He just wanted to proceed with the absurd exercise in Arizona.“I have no idea what his involvement is or anything like that,” Piton said. “Frankly, it doesn’t really matter for what I’m working on with them.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • YouTuber Jeff Wittek says David Dobrik stunt ‘made me resent him’

    ‘It made me resent him, it made me resent seeing his face’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Exclusive: Civil servants could work from home after pandemic as Rishi Sunak looks to cut costs

    Working from home could become a permanent option for some civil servants as the Treasury tells Cabinet ministers to consider keeping Covid changes that save money. Whitehall departments could also see office space downsized or more officials relocated out of London permanently in the new drive to reduce costs. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, on Tuesday wrote to all Cabinet colleagues announcing the “savings and efficiency review” and urging their cooperation. The Telegraph understands the letter said the review would allow the Government to “capitalise on the productivity gains identified through our response to the pandemic”. The drive comes with Mr Sunak attempting to bring public spending back under control as borrowing shot up to levels not seen since the Second World War during the pandemic. While the Treasury accepts spending levels will remain high in the coming years compared with recent decades, there is a hope to make savings where possible. Treasury figures believe that some changes in the way public services are delivered and departments are run seen during the pandemic could be adopted in the longer term.

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Fort Worth father on the run after being accused of abandoning kids before fatal fire

    Jerome Anderson is accused of leaving his three children alone in an apartment that caught fire. One child died.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots