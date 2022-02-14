New York Post Dragged for Narcing on Snoop Dogg’s Weed Smoking

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The New York Post is (once again) catching flak for an inflammatory, completely unnecessary article. This time, they reported that Snoop Dogg smoked weed before the Super Bowl halftime show which is a) legal in the state of California, and b) pretty much Snoop’s whole thing—not exactly breaking news, or worthy of coverage. Next, they’ll report that spectators were drinking beer and eating hot dogs.

“Before taking the stage for Sunday’s epic Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, Snoop Dogg had something of a pregame warmup,” the article reads. “In a video currently making the rounds on social media, Snoop is seen smoking what certainly looks like weed in the moments leading up to the star-studded performance, which also featured Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and guest 50 Cent.”

Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show https://t.co/OAASrB8z1U pic.twitter.com/APThhSBIav — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2022

That’s it. That’s the whole thing. There are a couple of short paragraphs summing up the show and the game, but no further mention of Snoop smoking, because there’s nothing else to say about it. And yet, that’s what they chose to highlight in the headline, as if scolding him for sparking a doobie before performing. For the Post to choose this angle to cover the iconic halftime show, which featured a stacked lineup of hip-hop legends, reeks of racism.



Comedian John Fugelsang retweeted the article, writing, “NY Post: Black Male Does Something Completely Legal in the State of California.” Another user tweeted, “I would have been surprised if the story was Snoop did NOT smoke weed before the Half Time show…good reporting NY Post!!!” One person poked fun at the utter lack of newsworthiness of Snoop smoking, tweeting, “I brushed my teeth when I got up this morning, where’s my NY Post article.”

Needless to say, the Rupert-Murdoch-owned conservative tabloid will not be winning any Pulitzers for this hard-hitting reporting.

