New York Post Reporter’s Identity Hijacked to Spread Pro-Iran Propaganda

Twitter suspended on Wednesday an account impersonating a New York Post reporter after it sent out a series of fake stories pumping out pro-Iranian regime propaganda and attacking adversaries of the Islamic Republic.

The account was also linked through retweets and shared articles to another account impersonating a reporter—one from Israel. It too was taken down after sharing pro-Iranian regime propaganda.

In recent years, Iran has beefed up its online disinformation activity, meddling in American politics and attempting to spread pro-Iranian regime narratives around the world. It’s uncertain as yet who was behind the account. But if the account was run from the Islamic Republic, it would be consistent with a growing Iranian disinformation effort by the country’s propaganda organs.

“Iran has readily embraced the use of online information operations to support its geopolitical objectives over the past few years, and has refined a vast array of tactics and sophisticated methods that it continues to hone and leverage today,” Lee Foster—a senior manager for FireEye Intelligence’s information operations analysis shop—told The Daily Beast. “The U.S. should expect that Iranian influence efforts surrounding the U.S. will increase over the coming days or weeks as political developments evolve.”

The New York Post account, @MarkMooreNYPost, stole the identity of a legitimate reporter who had no idea his identity had been hijacked and had nothing to do with the effort.

Both the Post and the real Mark Moore declined comment for this story, but he confirmed to The Daily Beast that the @MarkMooreNYPost account and a number of the stories it tweeted were fake and not authored by him. Moore’s actual account, @markmoore111, has not been used in years. The bio in the fake account is also wrong, according to Moore, and includes outlets like the New York Times, The Sun, and Fox News for which Moore has not written.

The account tried to pass itself off as a legitimate New York Post reporter in part by tweeting out links to the real Mark Moore’s stories that touched on Iran. But in addition to Moore’s actual work, the account also published fake stories published on open platforms like Medium and The Odyssey Online throughout December 2019.

The stories included fake news about traditional targets or Iranian foreign policy, including the dissident cult group the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) and Israel. One story posted to The Odyssey included a fake quote from the French ambassador warning pro-Israel lobbyists in Miami about “extremist movements in Jerusalem” trying to reclaim the tomb of the kings, an archaeological site in Jerusalem owned by France and considered sacred by Jews. A spokesperson for the French embassy confirmed that the quote and story were fake.

Another story took aim at a frequent target of Iranian covert operations, the MEK, which set up a headquarters in Manez, Albania in 2016. In an article posted to Medium.com, the fake Moore wrote that the presence of the MEK in the country “could be a good cover for hiding money laundering, corruption and financial and economic scandals from the Albanian authorities” and jeopardize the country’s prospects for integration with the European Union.

At least one story from the fake Moore persona strayed outside traditional Iranian foreign policy targets and lent support to Russian narrative. An article posted to The Odyssey in December included a fake quote from a member of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency board claiming that Russia’s expulsion from international sports competitions for its state-backed campaign of doping was instead a possible “punishment from the United States for Russia's destabilizing actions in the international arena.”

Officials from the U.S. Anti Doping Agency confirmed to The Daily Beast that the quote was fake.

Twitter also shut down an account using similar tactics on Wednesday after it mimicked a legitimate Israeli reporter from the left-leaning Ha'aretz newspaper.

“According to reports received by Haaretz, a US aircraft carrying American soldiers wounded by Iran's missile strike on Ain Asad Air Base, landed in Tel Aviv hours ago. Based on informed sources, 224 soldiers were taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Hospital,” the account, running under the handle @KhJacki_E, wrote.