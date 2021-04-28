New York Post reporter resigns over "incorrect" story on Kamala Harris book at migrant shelter

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
A New York Post reporter announced her resignation on Tuesday over what she called "an incorrect story I was ordered to write" that claimed migrant children were given copies of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book.

Why it matters: The Post ran the story on its front page Friday, garnering a lot of attention in conservative media. It temporarily deleted, re-edited and republished the piece with an editor's note Tuesday after a Washington Post fact-check debunked the original article.

Zoom in: The story headlined, "Kam On In: Solo kids at border welcomed with copy of veep's book," claimed that migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California, were receiving copies of Harris' book as part of their "welcome kits."

  • The editor's note stated that "only one known copy of the book was given to a child." CNN notes that the donation was actually to the shelter's collection.

What they're saying: Journalist Laura Italiano said in her resignation announcement posted to Twitter that the article was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point."

Of note: CNN fact-checking journalist Daniel Dale noted the Post had temporarily taken down a follow-up story on the book report, headlined: "Psaki has no answers when asked about Harris' book being given to child migrants."

  • It was reposted with an editor's note similar to one in the other updated report on Harris.

  • The Post did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

