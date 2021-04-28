New York Post reporter resigns over "incorrect" story on Kamala Harris book at migrant shelter
A New York Post reporter announced her resignation on Tuesday over what she called "an incorrect story I was ordered to write" that claimed migrant children were given copies of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book.
Why it matters: The Post ran the story on its front page Friday, garnering a lot of attention in conservative media. It temporarily deleted, re-edited and republished the piece with an editor's note Tuesday after a Washington Post fact-check debunked the original article.
Zoom in: The story headlined, "Kam On In: Solo kids at border welcomed with copy of veep's book," claimed that migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California, were receiving copies of Harris' book as part of their "welcome kits."
The editor's note stated that "only one known copy of the book was given to a child." CNN notes that the donation was actually to the shelter's collection.
What they're saying: Journalist Laura Italiano said in her resignation announcement posted to Twitter that the article was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point."
Of note: CNN fact-checking journalist Daniel Dale noted the Post had temporarily taken down a follow-up story on the book report, headlined: "Psaki has no answers when asked about Harris' book being given to child migrants."
It was reposted with an editor's note similar to one in the other updated report on Harris.
The Post did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
