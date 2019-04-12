New York Post rips Rep. Ilhan Omar over 9/11 comments. Here's what we know about her remarks

WASHINGTON – A freshman member of Congress has stirred controversy — again.

This time it was remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., about the terror attacks on 9/11, referring to the terrorists as "some people." The comments sparked criticism from one of her Republican colleagues in Congress and caused a Fox News host to question her allegiance to the U.S.

On Thursday, the New York Post blasted the Democrat in a large spread on their front page. The cover showed the Twin Towers burning after a pair of jetliners crashed into them. The headline reads: Rep. Ilhan Omar: 9/11 was 'some people did something.' Here's your something. 2,977 people dead by terrorism"

Here's what we know about Omar's comments, both the full context of them and the reaction they've received:

What she said:

Omar was speaking at a dinner last month for the Council of American-Islamic Relations in California, one week after the attacks targeting two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The attacks left 50 people dead.

She spoke to the Muslim community about their resilience and their rights to live a full life like all Americans, saying that while the attack was a "tragic nightmare," it wasn't surprising.

"Many of us were not shocked or surprised, many of us were kind of waiting, holding our breath for a really long time thinking when will something like this happen," Omar said, noting the constant threats targeting mosques, schools and minorities.

While not naming President Donald Trump, Omar noted that our leader in the White House has helped worsen these issues.

"I think that many of us knew that this was going to get worse because we finally have a leader, a world, leader, in the White House, who publicly says Islam hates us, who fuels hate against Muslims, who thinks it is OK, it is OK to speak about a faith and a whole community in a way that is dehumanizing," Omar said.

She said she is often asked, "How have you gotten empowered, and I say I was born this way," Omar said. "It is not about how others make us feel, it is what we tell ourselves that we are worthy."

But, she said, Muslims must not be defeated by hatred. She said while her community is taught to live a simple life in order to fit in, that has not worked. She stressed the importance of speaking out and showing up, then Omar made comments about 9/11, which drew both headlines and criticism.

“Here’s the truth. Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties. So you can’t just say that today someone is looking at me strange, that I am trying to make myself look pleasant. You have to say this person is looking at me strange, I am not comfortable with it, and I am going to talk to them and ask them why. Because that is the right you have.”

The full context?

Some have argued that Omar's comments about 9/11 being "something" that was done by "some people" were taken out of context.

Will Saletan, a national correspondent for Slate, said Omar used some to "distinguish terrorists from 'all' Muslimes." Jon Swaine, a reporter for the Guardian, wrote on Twitter that Omar "did mention terrorists – in the build-up to the very snippet now being used to attack her."

Stories from Vox, the HuffPost and Yahoo News have called the remarks out of context, but some conservatives have dismissed that notion.

